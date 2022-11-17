From Pixar Animation Studios, Elemental (in theaters on June 16, 2023) is set in a city where fire, water, land and air residents live together and interact in ways where they can’t help but have an effect on each other. And while they seemingly couldn’t be more different from each other, the unlikely pair of the fiery Ember (voiced by Leah Lewis) and the liquid Wade (voiced by Mamoudou Athie) discover that they actually have more in common than they realized.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, director Peter Sohn, who was inspired by his own childhood in New York with parents that had emigrated from Korea with hopes and dreams for their family, talked about following up voicing Sox in Lightyear with directing Elemental, what it felt like to find his tribe at Pixar, weaving a very personal story with fantastical elements, the fun in figuring out how the elements would interact with each other, what Ember and Wade have in common, and what he’s most excited about, when it comes to finally getting this film out to audiences.

Collider: I love that you’re following up your stint voicing the much-beloved character of Sox in Lightyear with directing a movie, with Elemental. How does that feel to have that balance that not a lot of people get to have?

PETER SOHN: It’s super exciting. I feel very lucky, but it all comes from trying to have some fun with all the creatives [at Pixar]. Working with (Lightyear director) Angus [MacLane], he’s just such a sci-fi nerd, as am I, so that was hitting that side of movie love, where Elemental is really different, on this other side. It’s fueling both of those things, so I’m totally lucky.

You’ve talked about how you wanted to do animation for Pixar and that you went to art school, but when you wanted to start working there, you didn’t have enough experience yet to start working in animation, so you started in the art department, went to the story department, started doing voice work, and now, here you are. Was it always Pixar that you wanted to work at? What’s it like to be where you are now, knowing that you didn’t have the experience when you started, but you still got there anyway?

SOHN: Yeah. I don’t know about you, but when I was growing up, it was all movies and animation, and all of that. Most of my childhood was trying to understand Disney animation, feature animation, and some anime, like Akira or Voltron, or whatever '80s broadcast TV was showing. That love has driven me all the way until now, and it continues to do so. That flip book magic trick of understanding that art form has been the main thing. When I was growing up, it was mainly Disney. I just wanted to be an animator, like Frank [Thomas] and Ollie [Johnston], and live that life. At the same time, I loved making movies. Getting to Pixar has been a dream come true, in terms of getting to work with like-minded people. When I was growing up in New York, it was so much about your race and your skin or your culture, but I didn’t realize the concept of finding a tribe of like-minded people that love movies, love understanding them, and love making them. That’s what [Pixar] has become, a tribe.

Elemental looks crazy and wild. I’m not sure what to make of it because it feels like it’s like nothing we’ve seen from Pixar. Is it scary to be a totally original film that people don’t go into with a pre-existing connection to the material, or is there a fun in being unexpected?

SOHN: I would say that it’s both. I am totally scared of how people will react to it. There have been a lot of artists working really hard to try to make something new, in terms of non-kinematic models that are just constantly moving, particularly with the air, the water, and the fire characters. There’s just been a lot of work and love put into that technical process. At the same time, we’re hoping that the audiences don’t see that, but that they see characters that they embody, and hopefully fall in love with that. But I’m scared, for sure.

You previously talked about how this story is a very personal story for you. What’s it like to weave a personal story into a fantastical story, where your characters are these elements?

SOHN: Yeah, that personal hook was definitely a driver and a North Star for me, in terms of thanking our parents and just hitting these themes of a culture clash. But it’s not an autobiography, so there is a way to disconnect from it. Obviously, I’m not an element, but some of the themes come from a real place. It also came from a real place for a lot of the crew, as well, when making it. That was what helped me. Something about these themes is just very universal, so that’s been great fuel to make this, but at the same time, it is vulnerable. I can’t lie, it’s a vulnerable act to just go, “Oh, right, these are some of the issues that I had with my parents and with trying to fit into a country that I was born in.” It’s getting naked all the time, and having people judge it, so that will hurt. But at the same time, it’s made by so many people that I can’t take all the credit.

These films always go through a process. They always take quite a journey to get where they are. How much did this film evolve from its original idea, and how far into the process did you really solidify what it was actually going to be?

SOHN: That’s a great question. I feel like the North Star was always there, this idea of culture clash, and the idea of this Romeo and Juliet type of story, and understanding the sacrifices our parents have made for us. That was always the cement. The story has changed a lot, through the several screenings. I feel like our middle screening is when we really hit what this film is, or how best to capture those themes and support it with this story. Mid-way was of our jumping off point, and from there, it was just strengthening and plus-ing and trying to exploit the Elemental story as much as we could.

From watching this teaser, I love the water subway and how we get to see the ways in which each of the elements interact as they pass by each other. I loved the water sneezing on the earth and having the grass hair sprout. Everything was just so fun and clever. What was the process like, for figuring out how those elements would interact? Do you really have to think about every moment, when you’re dealing with characters like that?

SOHN: Yeah, that’s what I meant by exploiting it. Every moment required a gag or an idea, but then it also required an effect, and effects are very expensive. With these characters, every shot is in effect, essentially, so there’s a lot of planning. There are a lot of gag sessions and story sessions, trying to figure out what’s the best way, economically, for exploiting the elements. It was this balance of trying to find what was the best way to play it.

It’s pretty obvious how different fire and water are, but what do Ember and Wade actually have in common? What is it that draws them to each other?

SOHN: That’s something fun because they’re such polar opposites. The Venn diagram of what connects the two of them is universal for all of us, in terms of being vulnerable and seeing each other for the first time. Why they fall in love is that Venn diagram. I don’t wanna spoil anything from the movie, so the best I can say is that it’s a thin window of shared [commonalities] for them.

What’s it been like for you to work with the actors who are voicing Ember (Leah Lewis) and Wade (Mamoudou Athie)? What do you enjoy about that collaboration? Does having voice experience yourself influence the way you approach working with your actors? Do you understand what they need to hear from you more?

SOHN: Yeah, I think so. I think having done some voices helps me out a lot, but I’m not a trained actor in that way, so I only can use a little bit of the experience. Most of the time, it’s really trying to understand what the story needs. We’re doing a movie about elements and trying to find characters that fall in love. There’s a chemistry that’s necessary between the two performers, and trying to find that chemistry was not something I had done before. The film will live or die on that chemistry. The audience has to believe that they can get together, both just their elements, but also as performers. I knock on wood, but I hope people can feel it. That has been the main challenge, trying to get that chemistry up on screen.

Since this film won’t be out until June 2023, what are you most excited about, when it comes to audiences getting to see it?

SOHN: Oh, boy. I really hope that they enjoy how these characters go through this world. The thing that we’re building so much on is Ember, and then when she meets Wade, and how they journey through this world, the city of elements, and how that affects her identity. I hope people can connect to that journey, for sure. It’s also about families, and how different families can be. I married someone that isn’t Korean, and it was shocking how different our cultures were. We’ve tried to bring those ingredients. I hope people can connect to it, in that way.

Elemental is in theaters on June 16, 2023.