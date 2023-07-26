From the first time Snow White waited for her prince to arrive, to when Aladdin and Jasmine found each other in a whole new world, Disney has practically built its entire animation identity on the power of love and picturesque romances. Most of Disney’s animated classics embody a boy-meets-girl princess story that starts with a chance love-at-first-sight encounter that ends happily ever after with a fairy tale wedding and “true love’s kiss.” However, in the thirteen years since their last truly romantic tale with 2010's Tangled, Disney and Pixar's films have prioritized putting their characters' romantic plots secondary to more pressing stories about family relationships, self-actualization, and generational trauma. Films like Turning Red, Encanto, and Soul prove that romance is not the only definition of a happy ending.

Enter Disney’s first love story in over a decade, Pixar’s 2023 slow surprise hit Elemental, an opposites-attract romantic-comedy set in a modern world where the elements themselves live and mingle in metropolitan Element City, where the law of the land is “elements cannot mix.” At first glance, the film sets itself up as a social parable in the style of Disney’s Zootopia, illustrating the complexities of different kinds of people coexisting in modern society with the clashing of the natural elements. While the film does approach this angle in subtext, Elemental’s primary focus is how it revitalizes the Disney romance to reflect true-to-life relationships.

RELATED: ‘Elemental’: 25 Things We Learned About the Pixar Movie During Our Visit

'Elemental' Embraces Unexpected Romance

Image via Disney

Directed by Peter Sohn, Elemental stars the hot-headed Ember (voiced by Leah Lewis) as she struggles to watch her temper, work in her family’s fiery bodega, and honor their hopes for her to run the shop when they retire. Ember has enough trouble balancing her family and work life when she meets the watery Wade (Mamoudou Athie), a city inspector who threatens to close Ember’s family store after citing it for code violations. The two end up discovering a threat to the city’s infrastructure that runs the risk of massive flooding and come together to save the entire fire-cultural neighborhood.

Elemental refutes the romanticism of true love’s destiny in Disney fairy tales and approaches Ember and Wade’s story like a modern romantic comedy. Ember and Wade are not royalty who fall in love at first sight, but regular people who meet under circumstances that initially put them at odds with each other with not a hint of romantic context. They find themselves as unlikely friends at first and only form a friendship by electing to spend more time with each other. Ember and Wade go on more official dates together before engaging in a romantic relationship, unlike any of the Disney princesses.

Neither Ember nor Wade set out to look for love in any way until they develop feelings for each other on their own. While Disney films traditionally are structured around a character either looking for “the one” from the start or falling in love out of narrative circumstance, such as breaking a spell, Elemental's romance occurs naturally regardless of the main plot as the two leads make the effort to meet each other's emotional needs and express their vulnerabilities through communication and gestures, like a real relationship. Instead of immediately positioning the two as prospective lovers, Ember and Wade’s relationship grows naturally concurrent to the story at hand and earns its place as the story's focal point by the end as their love affects their personal character arcs.

Wade & Ember's Relationship in 'Elemental' Is Refreshingly Realistic

Image via Disney

In a more subtle way than the literal transformations seen in films like Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, or The Princess and the Frog, Elemental shows the transformative power of love in how it changes one spiritually, not just physically. Ember and Wade change each other chemically as they make each other simmer and boil (as does happen when fire meets water), but this serves to represent the complementary nature and comfortable vulnerability of their relationship. The quick-to-anger Ember learns to make more open personal connections with customers in her family’s shop after seeing how personable Wade is, and the outwardly sensitive Wade finds security in the warmth of Ember’s passionate creative flame. Both adopt traits from the other as friends and learn how to be better people because they inspire each other to do so.

Over the course of time, Wade and Ember’s relationship is built on earning their connection and developing their love through open communication and emotional vulnerability. They each feel comfortable crying in front of each other and sharing what it is they want out of life. Ember in particular finds herself discovering what she really wants to do in life through the emotional clarity she gets from having Wade be a supportive partner.

Ember and Wade are Changed by Each Other's Love

Image via Pixar

The scene in which Ember and Wade first establish a physical relationship is tender and contextually intense because of how unsure they were of the effects that would occur when their body chemistry combined. What they discover is a sensation that symbolizes the aspect of a romantic relationship which is seldom seen in Disney films. They anticipate that love from one another would extinguish the other, but their combined sensation gives them a sense of volatile warmth and vulnerability to each other that speaks to the reality of first falling into an intimate physical relationship.

The Disney fairy tale romance is just as old a cliché for the studio as the very studio itself, which they have sought to divorce themselves from in recent memory. Elemental does not outwardly seek to combat the fairy tale notion of romance like films such as Enchanted or Frozen, but did so by presenting a human approach to a love story. The romance seen in Elemental, as it is in life, happens when it is least suspected and is rooted in friendship and communication. The power of love is not so easily found as in most Disney movies, but takes time and energy to nurture it and can create powerful changes in those who find it. Elemental mirrors how many today find and keep a romantic partner by letting the characters fall for each other on their own terms and create a spark in one another that only they can ignite together in a romantic chemical reaction.