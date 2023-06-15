Elemental is both a feature from Pixar Animation Studios and a romantic comedy. Adhering to the standards of both styles of cinema, the ending of Elemental aims to send audiences home with good feelings swimming around in their souls. Another overlapping trait between Pixar features and the average Nancy Meyers title? They also often want to mix those good sensations with some tears. That’s another gold standard that the conclusion of Elemental clearly aims to hit with its abundance of moments meant to wring tears and laughs out of viewers.

In addition to living up to the standards of its spiritual predecessors, the specific narrative of Elemental is also aiming to use its ending to wrap up very specific character beats related to the home life of fire being protagonist Ember Lumen (Leah Lewis) and her relationship with water entity Wade Ripple (Mamoudou Athie). There’s enough going on here that it can be easy to lose track of everything Elemental’s final scenes offer. That’s where this explainer comes to the rescue. Let’s break down the ending of Elemental and all its finer intricacies, including what this conclusion means for the various denizens of Element City.

RELATED: This Cancelled Pixar Movie Would’ve Been Its First Live-Action Project

How Does Wade Come Back to Life at the End of 'Elemental'?

Image via Disney

As the ending of Elemental begins, a flood from a leaky canal has hit Ember’s home of Fire Town and especially the shop belonging to her father, Bernie (Ronnie del Carmen). Ember does her best to protect the valuable items in her dad’s store, including a blue flame that he brought from his home country. In the nick of time, Wade shows up to help Ember out and the two characters find themselves trapped in a tight corner of the shop. Surrounded by heat in a closed-off space, Wade eventually evaporates so that the blue flame won't go out.

Devastated by the loss of her lover, Ember initially believes there’s no hope of ever seeing Wade again. However, the moving sight of Ember’s grief causes some tears to trickle down from the ceiling. It’s here that Ember realizes that Wade, who is prone to big bursts of crying like all water beings, might just be able to come back after all. She and her parents begin to say the saddest sentences imaginable so that more and more water droplets can fall from the ceiling and into a bucket. Eventually, enough of these droplets accumulate to bring Wade back to life.

A joyful Wade is so grateful to be back alive and proceeds to smooch Ember. This resurrection doesn’t just bring one of the lead characters of Elemental back to life, though. It also allows Bernie a chance to get over his intense prejudice toward all water beings. While previously he couldn’t stand the sight of liquidity residents of Element City, now he’s saying kindhearted things that cause Wade to burst into tears. Both the romantic and tolerance-based aspects of Elemental’s narrative have been resolved…now it’s time for a closing montage.

What Happens in the Final Montage of 'Elemental'?

Image via Pixar

In a final montage, viewers see what the new status quo is in the vibrant world of Elemental a few months after that preceding resurrection scene. Wade and Ember are now an official couple, with Wade being welcome enough in Bernie’s store that Bernie and other Fire Town denizens cheerfully greet him. Speaking of that shop, the previous plans for Ember to take over Bernie’s store have never come to fruition. Instead, Bernie just sold the store to other residents of Fire Town and is now enjoying retirement with his wife, with the two “having plenty of time for hanky-panky.”

Meanwhile, Ember is now looking to pursue a career where she can make beautiful vases and other objects with her fire abilities. Such an occupation will take her far from the borders of Element City, to places previously unknown to her. Her deep connection to her family gives her pause about engaging in this expedition…after all, what if everything goes wrong? However, Bernie reassures his daughter that everything is fine and that it's time for her to spread her wings. Before Ember embarks on her transportation vehicle, though, she turns around and looks straight at her father. Previously in Elemental, Bernie recounted how, when he left his home country, his father expressed his disapproval towards his son’s plans by refusing to do a traditional farewell gesture. That final interaction has haunted Bernie for decades. By contrast, Ember engages in that gesture here, with Bernie reciprocating the action. Ember is finally getting the chance to establish a life and personality for herself, but this pay-off to that flashback indicates that she won’t forget where she came from.

What Are the Larger Implications of 'Elemental's Ending?

Image via Pixar

In the 2000s, Pixar movies like Finding Nemo and Ratatouille ended with explicit on-screen text saying “the end” or similar phrases. They were made from the ground up as standalone stories (though Nemo would later get a sequel), partially because trends like Disney’s direct-to-video animated sequels had given a bad reputation to the concept of animated movie follow-ups. Elemental, meanwhile, is arriving in 2023, an era defined by Disney+ and every movie, from The Avengers to Parasite, being ripe for film and TV extensions. If Koyaanisqatsi came out today, Roku executives would be scrambling to come up with concepts for a spin-off TV show of that documentary.

Unsurprisingly, it isn’t hard to read certain elements of Elemental as some of the Pixar artists opening up a door for potential streaming short films and TV specials set in this fictional universe. Most notably, the residents left in Element City, like the adolescent Clod or Wade’s expansive extended family, seem like the kind of “scene-stealing” supporting characters some Disney executives would hope could be the next Forky or Dug in spawning Disney+ spin-offs.

Thankfully, though, there aren’t too many overt sequel teases in the ending of Elemental, with most elements of this conclusion feeling like they’d be exactly the same if this were made in 2009. That doesn’t mean the ending is perfect, of course. The most egregious flaw of this ending is how weightier ideas related to intolerance seem to have been jettisoned completely, rendering their previous prominent presence in Elemental somewhat awkward. However, the basic outline of this conclusion (though not every aspect of its execution) certainly demonstrates that Elemental wants to live up to the laugh and tears-fueled legacy of classic Pixar and romantic-comedy motion pictures.