A new image from Pixar Animation Studio's latest animated feature Elemental shows sparks flying between fire and ice. The upcoming Disney-Pixar film is scheduled to hit theaters just in time for Father’s Day weekend on June 16 of next year.

An Entertainment Weekly article about 23 films to look forward to in the new year, included an exclusive preview for the movie. The newly released image features Ember (Leah Lewis) and Wade (Mamoudou Athie) facing each other with surprised or almost-shocked expressions about something. Taking place in a vibrant city with a population made up of four types of residents who are all personifications of different elements, Elemental follows this odd couple pairing made up of fire and water.

During the Disney Pixar showcase at D23 this year, it was announced that the highly-anticipated film would feature a romance between its two main characters. Pixar later released the film’s first teaser trailer, which gave audiences a peak into their world a train ride away. The short clip shows all kinds of citizens of Element City interacting as clumps of earth grow flowers when they are touching drops of water and gusts of air make room for others by sitting on the ceiling.

Image via Entertainment Weekly

Elemental will be directed by Peter Sohn, who is best known for his work as director of The Good Dinosaur and as the voice of Sox the talking robot cat in the previous Pixar film, Lightyear. The film will also be produced by Denise Ream and Pete Docter, who directed the popular Pixar films Soul, Monsters, Inc., Up, and Inside Out, among others.

This will be Athie’s first voice acting role, though audiences may recognize his voice from his previous films as Ramsay Cole in the 2022 film Jurassic World: Dominion and the VHS enthusiast in the Netflix thriller series Archive 81. Lewis, on the other hand, is known for her portrayal of the Ellie Chu in the Netflix drama The Half of It, as well as a recurring role as Georgia ‘George’ Fan in the Nancy Drew series. Audiences will also be able to hear Lewis, voicing a character named Räv in the upcoming animated adventure film The Tiger’s Apprentice. Including Lewis, the film features an almost entirely Asian or Pacific Islander cast.

Elemental hits theaters June 16.