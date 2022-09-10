Pixar’s upcoming film, Elemental, might be set to hit the big screen in 2023, but promotion is already underway to get fans excited about the movie, starting with a newly released image featuring the two main characters. Or rather, elements.

The newly released image shows Ember (Leah Lewis) and Wade (Mamoudou Athie) standing side by side and looking very excited about something. At the Disney Pixar showcase at D23, it was announced that the two characters would have a sweet romance, giving the romantically inclined among us something to look forward to.

The upcoming movie will take place in a city where personifications of the four elements live. Elemental will follow Wade and Ember, an odd-couple pairing of water and fire respectively. Over the course of the film, the two discover they have a lot in common after exploring their city together. Like many family films, Elemental will go beyond pointed comedy and aim to create distinct sensibilities that help its viewers have a better understanding of the world they live in.

The upcoming film previously released an image giving fans an idea of the visual treat they are in for. The image introduced Wade and Ember, with Wade apparently pointing out something above to Ember. Though not much is known in terms of cast, character, and plot details. The image points to Wade being easygoing and Ember being a little more mindful. As such, it lends itself to the familiar odd couple troupe that is prevalent in many animated movies such as Zootopia (Judy and Nick), Up (Carl and Russell), Shrek (Shrek and Donkey), and Toy Story (Woody and Buzz), to name a few. It will be interesting to see how this film will contribute to this long and storied genre.

Elemental is also one of the few upcoming films that is not a sequel, prequel, spin-off, or part of a franchise. Instead, it is hoping to attract viewers with its original story. From the teased plot, it appears fans are in for a ride.

The film will be directed by Peter Sohn who is known for his work as director of The Good Dinosaur, and as the voice of Sox in the Pixar film, Lightyear, which also starred Chris Evans, Uzo Aduba, Taika Waititi, Keke Palmer, Bill Hader, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and James Brolin. The film will be produced by Denise Ream, and Pete Docter who notably directed the Pixar films, Soul, Monsters, Inc., Up, and Inside Out, among others.

Elemental will be released in theaters on June 16, 2023.