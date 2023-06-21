Since Pixar's Toy Story was released in 1995, the studio's movies have only gotten better. Pixar's latest release Elemental blends animation, comedy, and drama with relatable characters that are memorable and resonate with fans. Fans who have grown accustomed to Pixar's winning mix of character development and excellent writing that connects with viewers on an emotional level.

In a world where the elements fire, water, land, and air live together, the fire element Ember Lumen (Leah Lewis) is likable from the start. Her love interest, the water element Wade Ripple (Mamoudou Athie) is the perfect balance for Ember's firey personality. If you have yet to see Elemental, here's how the movie's main characters rank by likability.

10 Fern Grouchwood

Earth element Fern Grouchwood (Joe Pera) is as grouchy as they come. The overworked Element City Bureaucrat spends most of his days (and nights) at his desk. Fern is tired, to say the least, but Fern's gruff demeanor and dry delivery are relatable.

Who doesn't know their own version of a Fern Grouchwood in real life? Elemental captures the heart of a character that's just plain tired from working all the time in a thankless job, giving viewers a reason to feel sorry for the old grouch.

9 Cinder Lumen

Element City immigrant Cinder Lumen (Shila Ommi) has a good heart when it comes to her family, but it's Cinder's prejudices against other elements that keep her from ranking higher on the likability list. As a Fire element, Cinder plays matchmaker to Firetown district's residents with her gift of spotting fire element love matches.

Cinder is frustrated that she's unable to set her daughter, Ember up with what she considers a suitable fire match. Disapproving Ember and Wade's growing affection for one another, Cinder is a typical overbearing mother who meddles in Ember's love life. But Cinder's heart is in the right place, and that redeems her.

8 Bernie Lumen

Like his wife Cinder, Ember's father Bernie (Ronnie del Carmen) doesn't believe that elements can – or should, mix. Owner of the Firetown convenience store, Fireplace, Bernie is proud of the fact that after immigrating to Element City with Cinder, he is the owner of a successful business.

Bernie's feelings towards the other elements are due in part to experiencing discrimination from Element City's other element residents, which is something many can relate to. A doting father, Bernie dreams of Ember taking over Fireplace one day. It's his undying fatherly love that ranks Bernie higher than Cinder on the likability list.

7 Alan Ripple

Voiced by Riverdale's Matthew Yang King, water element Alan Ripple is the older brother of Wade. The oldest child of architect Brook Ripple (Catherine eO'Hara), Alan lives in the Water District along with Wade, Brook, and Alan's youngest sibling, Lake (Kai Ava Hauser).

Alan is mistaken for Wade's father, who isn't named in Elemental. An empath like his mother and extended family members, Alan's likability ranking is secured by his loving relationship with his wife Eddy, and their two children Marco and Polo.

6 Lake Ripple

The youngest child of Brook, and youngest sibling of Alan and Wade, Lake attends Element City's School of the Arts with their girlfriend Ghibli. Lake is Pixar's first non-binary character in its history and uses they/them pronouns.

Lake's confidence makes them stand out in Elemental. A cool, calm, and sophisticated demeanor that comes with knowing who you are. Having a family as accepting as the Ripples adds to Lake's appeal as they're relaxed and comfortable on the screen. Pixar's inclusion of the non-binary character, Lake, is commendable, and giving Lake a long-term girlfriend adds to their charm.

5 Gale Cumulus

Voiced by Reno 911 and Bridesmaids, Wendi McClendon-Covey, Gale Cumulus is Wade's no-nonsense boss at City Hall. Outside of work, Gale has a bubbly personality and spends her off time watching her favorite team play at Cyclone Stadium.

When Ember floods Fireplace's basement, Gale orders it shut down but has a change of heart if Wade and Ember can find the source of recent floods in a timely manner. The juxtaposition of Gale as a hard-nosed bureaucrat when working versus the more fun-loving air ball fan is a joy to watch.

4 Brook Ripple

The sophisticated mother of Alan, Wade and Lake, Brook shares her son Wade's empathetic nature. Brook's a talented architect who has an eye for talent and style and supports her children in whatever they do.

Though there is no Mr. Ripple in Elemental, Brook's love for her children and extended family is more than enough. Her positive influence is reflected in the heart's of her three children who have grown into caring adults. Watching Brook interact with Wade is both heartwarming and refreshing.

3 Clod

A street savvy earth element, Clod (Mason Wertheimer) lights up the screen whenever he's on-screen. A round clump of dirt with a patch of grass for hair, the earth kid's wide-eyed innocence is a contrast to his street-wise ways.

Clod lives in Firetown, and is a neighbor of the Lumens. With a visible crush on his neighbor Ember, Clod doesn't try to hide his feelings for his fire element friend. Wherever Ember is, you can be pretty sure that Clod isn't far behind.

2 Ember Lumen

Elemental's lead protagonist is nothing short of a spitfire. Head strong, but loyal, Ember will do just about anything to make Bernie and Cinder proud. But when Ember and Wade enter each other's elemental orbits, some would say the sparks begin to fly.

It's difficult not to be drawn in by Ember's go get 'em attitude. She doesn't let Cinder and Bernie's prejudices keep her from a having a relationship with water element Wade. Though they're opposite elements, Ember's stubbornness and open mind eventually bring Bernie and Cinder around.

1 Wade Ripple

Empathetic and kind, Element City investigator Wade Ripple is the perfect match for Ember's fire personality. His diplomatic approach to dealing with life, love and career balances Ember's at times hot-headed stubbornness as she struggles with choosing the future she wants versus the one her father wants for her.

Watching Wade calmly deal with Ember, particularly when she's upset, is endearing to say the least. Wade is the brother, boyfriend, son and friend anyone would want to have. That Wade is comfortable showing his emotions is proof that boys indeed do cry – and it's perfectly okay.

