While several titles like Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Strange Way of Life promise to spice things up at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, only Pixar can both heat it up and cool it down. Today it was announced that the studio’s latest animated flick Elemental will be making its world premiere at the festival just in time for the event’s closing evening on May 27. Nabbing another set of bragging rights for the studio, the title will mark Pixar’s fourth film to be screened in the Official Selection following Up, Inside Out, and Soul.

Although lucky Cannes Festival goers will have first access dibs on catching Elemental on the big screen, the rest of France will need to wait until June 21 to see the film in theaters while those living in the United States can head to a cinema a few days earlier on June 16. On the other side of the event, Maiwenn’s Jeanne du Barry will be kicking things off on opening day, May 16, with more titles expected to be announced for Cannes’ Official Selection over the next several days.

Vibrant, heartfelt, and everything that you would expect from a Pixar movie, Elemental will follow the unexpected friendship between Ember, a young and lively flame from the fire-side of Element City and Wade, a chill young man residing in the water sector. While Ember has grown up being taught that fire could snuff out the other elements, her relationship with Wade will help shift her thinking. Leah Lewis (The Half of It), Mamoudou Athie (Jurassic World: Dominion), Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek), Shila Ommi (Tehran), and Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs) star in the U.S. voice cast with Adèle Exarchopoulos (Blue is the Warmest Color) and Vincent Lacoste (Lost Illusions) leading the French vocal cast.

Who’s Behind Elemental?

Frequent Pixar collaborator Peter Sohn is directing Elemental in what will be his second directorial feature with the studio following 2015’s The Good Dinosaur. Audiences have also seen his artistic eye as an animator in titles such as Warner Bros. features Osmosis Jones and The Iron Giant and heard his voice in Pixar’s Ratatouille and Lightyear. A project close to his heart, Sohn recently opened up about how his own early years of being raised by a Korean immigrant family in New York City helped shape the film’s story.

Check out Elemental’s main characters, Ember and Wade, dressed to the nines and enjoying the fine elements of the Cannes Film Festival in the poster announcement below.