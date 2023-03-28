In just under three months, we’ll all flock to movie theaters in order to check out the latest Pixar release: Elemental, the animated movie that centers around a world in which the personified four elements coexist. There are already plenty of reasons to be excited about the new Pixar title, but when Collider’s own Chase Hutchinson paid a visit to Pixar Studios to take a closer look at the movie’s production, he discovered a piece of information we can now share with you: Catherine O’Hara is also in the voice cast of the movie!

The Schitt’s Creek star and two-time Emmy winner will voice Brook, the mother of one of the main characters in the movie. Aside from her six-season stint in the Canadian series, O’Hara has a legacy of comedic performances in movies and TV series, including titles like A Series of Unfortunate Events, Dick Tracy and Home Alone. The actor has also done a bunch of voice work, ranging from The Nightmare Before Christmas to Chicken Little and Where the Wild Things Are.

O'Hara Joins An Already Talented Voice Cast

In an official statement on a keynote presentation during Pixar Press Day, movie Producer Denise Ream celebrated the talent they were able to get for Elemental and praised the voice actors who have been revealed to the public up to this point:

“In addition to bringing together this amazingly diverse crew, with whom we were so lucky to collaborate, we also had to find the right actors to play our main characters. Ember is voiced by the very talented Leah Lewis and Wade is voiced by the incredible Mamoudou Athie. They both put so much heart and passion into their performances and I can’t imagine anyone else playing these roles. […] we are very excited to announce that Catherine O’Hara is Wade’s mom Brook. Pete [Sohn, director] and I are huge fans so we were delighted when she accepted the role. Her improv skills were amazing and she brought so much fun and entertainment to the role.”

Elemental will feature an ambitious and elaborate world in which people made of fire, earth, wind, and water dictate how society functions based on their compositions and interactions. Knowing Pixar’s ability to world-build that we’ve witnessed in movies like Cars and Inside Out, it’s safe to say we’ll get our minds blown once again when we see the intricate world that the studio has in store for us. The movie is directed by Peter Sohn, who previously helmed The Good Dinosaur and Partly Cloudy, which is widely considered one of Pixar’s best short movies.

Elemental is the sole theatrical Pixar release we get in 2023, while we'll also get to see the studio's first TV series later this year. In 2024, fans of the studio can expect to see the original story Elio and the highly anticipated sequel Inside Out 2. The studio is also set to begin working on Toy Story 5 after Disney revealed earlier this year that the title was coming along and took everyone by surprise.

Elemental premieres in theaters on June 16. You can watch the trailer below: