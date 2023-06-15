Nearly one year to the date since releasing their last big-screen adventure, Pixar is back with their 27th film in their ever-expanding line-up of animated films: Elemental. Being described as a romantic comedy-drama, Elemental is set in a world that is inhabited by anthropomorphic elements of nature, which includes fire, water, earth, and air. In the aptly named capital, Element City, all four elements live together, and though many enjoy this mix, others are still hesitant towards it. So now, what’s the story all about?

Elemental follows the lives of fire element Ember Lumen and water element Wade Ripple. The two meet following a plumbing accident in the convenience store owned by Ember’s father, and despite an unusual first meeting, they fall in love. Being opposite elements, Ember and Wade are committed to doing whatever it takes to make their blossoming romance work, even if cultural norms place the odds against them having a happy ending.

The film will debut exclusively in theaters on Friday, June 16th, so before taking a trip to Element City, why not learn about some of its most important citizens first? Keep reading below for a helpful cast and character guide on Elemental’s main characters and who voices them!

Leah Lewis as Ember Lumen

Ember is a twenty-something fire element, known for her both quick-witted humor and hot-headed nature at times (no pun intended…ok, maybe a little!). She helps run her father Bernie’s convenience store, Fireplace, which she is excited to take over once he retires. As the only child of immigrant parents, Ember greatly appreciates their sacrifice to give her a better life, and by eventually taking on the reigns at Fireplace, she hopes to continue their legacy. Despite being very close with her family, Ember’s personality can be a bit abrasive, so she struggles to connect with others, that is until she meets Wade…

Leah Lewis currently portrays the role of Georgia Fan on the TV series, Nancy Drew. She voices Cassandra Cain/Batgirl in the animated series Batwheels and has also recently appeared in films such as The Half of It and How to Deter a Robber.

Mamoudou Athie as Wade Ripple

Wade is a twenty-something water element, who like Ember, is very close with his family. Unlike her though, he is extremely laid-back, people-friendly, and emotional, though perhaps a bit too much at times. Wade is deeply compassionate and is always looking out to help others, even if it’s at the expense of looking after himself too. In Element City, Wade works as an inspector and though he takes his job seriously, it’s not exactly his dream career. Unfortunately, he isn’t quite sure what that could be anyway.

Mamoudou Athie has recently appeared in films such as Underwater and Jurassic World: Dominion. He has also starred in TV shows such as Sorry for Your Loss and Archive 81, portraying the lead character in the latter, Dan Turner.

Ronnie del Carmen as Bernie Lumen

Bernie is Ember’s father, a fire element who takes great pride in representing his native homeland, Fireland. He, and his wife Cinder, originally moved to Element City looking to start a better life with their daughter. However, Bernie is still very attached to his past and the family he left behind, especially his father who disapproved of the move, prompting a further push to embrace his cultural identity with his store, Fireplace. This comes with a downside though as he is not very friendly towards non-fire elements.

Portraying Bernie Lumen is Ronnie del Carmen’s first major voice acting role. He has been an animator, writer, story supervisor, and director on many projects at Pixar. He has previously only voiced minor characters in films such as Inside Out and Soul, the former of which he wrote and co-directed.

Shila Ommi as Cinder Lumen

Cinder is Ember’s mother, and she also plays a significant role in running the family business Fireplace. Like Bernie, she is not amiable towards non-fire elements, with the thinking that no different elements should not mix with one another. She is known locally as an incredible matchmaker, a ‘gift’ which she boasts about, saying that she can smell true love in a fire element’s smoke.

Shila Ommi has recently starred in the Apple+ TV series Tehran, portraying Nahid Kamali. She has also had guest appearances in shows such as Little America and The Bold Type.

Mason Wertheimer as Clod

Clod is a young Earth element kid that has a massive crush on his neighbor, AKA Ember. Despite all his corny attempts to win her over being shot down, the two remain friends, and he is a friendly face that enjoys helping the members of his local community.

Portraying Clod will mark the feature film debut of young actor Mason Wertheimer. Previously, he lent his voice to the 2022 mockumentary podcast series, Past My Bedtime.

Wendi McLendon-Covey as Gale Cumulus

Gale is an air element and Wade’s boss. Though she expects a lot from her employees while on the clock, Gale isn’t afraid to cut loose outside of work, especially as an Air Ball super-fan. She loves the sport and is an avid supporter of her local team, the Windbreakers, who often play at the city’s Cyclone Stadium.

Wendi McLendon-Covey is perhaps best known for her decade-spanning role as Beverly Goldberg in the TV sitcom series, The Goldbergs. She has also starred in the long-running TV show Reno 911! as Deputy Clementine Johnson, as well as starred in films such as Bridesmaids and Blended.

Catherine O’Hara as Brook Ripple

Brook is Wade’s mother. She works as an architect in Element City and is very kind-hearted to all, an enduring quality that has rubbed off on all her children, which includes Wade’s siblings Alan and Lake. She is very supportive of Wade’s relationship with Ember and excited to see where their newfound connection will take them next.

Catherine O’Hara is perhaps best known for her role as Moira Rose in the multi-award-winning TV series, Schitt’s Creek, as well as Dr. Orwell in A Series of Unfortunate Events. She has also starred in films such as Beetlejuice, Home Alone, and Best in Show.

Joe Pera as Fern Grouchwood

Fern is an Earth element who has grown tired of his job as a bureaucrat at city hall. He is incredibly overworked to the point that he rarely leaves the office, however, he wouldn’t likely accept help either. Fern is very impatient and sarcastic with others, which only further reinforces his heavy workload and lack of social life.

Joe Pera is a comedian who is perhaps best known for his Adult Swim TV series, Joe Pera Talks with You. He has recently had guest voice roles on animated shows such as F Is for Family and Bob’s Burgers.