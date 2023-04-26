A new image from Pixar's upcoming film Elemental has been released showing embodiments of fire and water – Ember and Wade come together against the backdrop of Elemental city. The pair, voiced by Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie respectively, are the stars of the animation studio's latest effort, which is all set to hit theaters on June 16 of this year and will be the studio's first film to do so since the pandemic.

The upcoming movie will take place in Element City, where personifications of the elements reside. The movie will follow Ember and Wade as they venture out of their comfort zone for a new and exciting adventure.

With Ember and Wade on full display in the new teaser image, Denise Ream – one of the film's producers – told Total Film magazine that nailing the character designs was a tricky endeavor. "We knew it was going to be hard. We didn’t know it was going to be as hard as it was," with the production pushing the technical team to their limits and requiring wide collaboration to ensure the elemental effects looked just right, "we had character-based effects in every single shot. It required a different pipeline." Rendering Elemental's visuals required over 151,000 computer cores, while for comparison Finding Nemo required just 924 when it was produced back in 2003.

Image via Pixar

RELATED: This Is How Pixar's 'Elemental' Was Inspired by Director Peter Sohn's Heritage

Who Else Stars in Elemental?

Joining Lewis and Athie in the film's cast will be Catherine O'Hara, Ronnie Del Carmen, Shila Ommi, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Mason Wertheimer, Joe Pera, Matthew Yang King and Innocent Ekakitie. Elemental will make its debut in just a few weeks at Cannes Film Festival, as the studio's fourth film to do so following Up, Inside Out and Soul. The film will then be released widely into theaters on June 16th, in the meantime you can check out the trailer and synopsis below: