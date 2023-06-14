Pixar has become synonymous with pathos. Starting with the “When She Loved Me” sequence from Toy Story 2, Pixar titles are expected to deliver at least one standout scene that will get audiences of all ages in tears. From the iconic opening of Up, to Anton Ego’s big speech at the end of Ratatouille, to the countless musical moments from Coco, the greatest Pixar films tug at our heartstrings and make animated worlds seem so vividly real. Unfortunately, with a legacy that now spawns multiple decades, the expectations of living up to so many famous emotional sequences have undoubtedly impacted modern Pixar productions. The pressure is on to live up to things like that Toy Story 3 ending.

The newest Pixar release, Elemental, which hails from director Peter Sohn, tries its hardest to deliver a bevy of sequences that can go in a YouTube compilation entitled “Saddest Pixar Scenes Ever.” But despite a lot of effort going into these somber moments, they just don’t hit the heart like they should. Looking at the finer intricacies of the best poignant Pixar sequences, one can see why the big tearjerker moments of Elemental don’t live up to their potential. Pixar’s past, in other words, offers clues as to what went wrong with a movie in the present.

'Elemental's Big Flashback Doesn't Have an Emotional Impact

Elemental is, above all else, the story of a second-generation immigrant. That tale concerns Ember (Leah Lewis), a personification of fire living in Fire Town in Element City, which is home to four separate species of anthropomorphized manifestations of elements (the other three being Earth, water, and air). Her parents moved here from a faraway land to start a new life for their family and now Ember is struggling with both parental and societal expectations for who she should be. The latter element is explored in a flashback to Ember’s childhood that kicks off after she and potential water love interest Wade Ripple (Mamoudou Athie) soar into the sky in a hot air balloon.

Now able to see everything in the nearby vicinity, Ember points out a now-closed spot that once held a rare plant that any element (even fire) could go near without destroying. As a kid, her father tried to take her, only for the guards to keep them out by insisting that fire couldn’t go near the plant. Surrounding by a bigoted guard and passersby dehumanizing her and her father, Ember has clung to the memory tightly. It’s a horrific and traumatic experience and one that echoes many real-world horrors where children in marginalized communities are forced at a young age to reckon with how they’re “othered” by society. On paper, this should be the kind of vulnerable scene that’s guaranteed to evoke tears from the viewer.

However, this flashback is clumsily executed on several levels, including its awkward placement in the scene. With no prior mention of this plant or childhood excursion, Ember suddenly dovetails into this backstory while she and Wade are out looking for leaks and holes in the local canal. In other words, there’s been no set-up for this element, and it feels divorced from the plot elements at hand. Even more troublesome, though, is the unimaginative visual execution of this scene. Ember’s flashback is told in the exact same animation style as the rest of Elemental, while the editing of this scene does nothing to accentuate the complicated swirl of negative feelings Ember clutches over this childhood trauma. Worst of all is the didactic narration that hammers home emotions that should be vividly conveyed with just the animation alone.

Compare this to the “When She Loved Me” scene from Toy Story 2, which allows only the lyrics of the song (all in-universe dialogue is eschewed) to accompany a visual depiction of the passage of time creeping in on Jesse. Similarly, the beautiful moment in Turning Red’s finale where Mei encounters an adolescent version of her mom doesn’t need ham-fisted narration to make audiences understand the emotional stakes of the sequence. The images and brief bursts of dialogue are enough to emphasize the importance of what we’re seeing. Plus, who could forget the moment in Up’s third act when Carl finally peeks into the back pages of Ellie’s scrapbook, a beautiful sequence told without any dialogue? Elemental’s big emotional glimpse into Ember’s past, meanwhile, lathers on too much exposition while resisting any creative visual ways to reflect her long-simmering anger. There’s a good concept at the heart of this flashback, but the way it’s realized lets down all that potential.

Unlike Pixar's 'Up,' 'Elemental' Is Weighed Down by Clumsy Dialogue

An overabundance of didactic dialogue is the greatest problem curbing Elemental’s attempts at big tearjerker scenes. Too often, the script, penned by John Hoberg, Kat Likkel, and Brenda Hsueh, will often resort to just having characters flat-out state their personal feelings or ambitions. It always sounds like they’re reciting character bios from a studio-released press kit, not engaging in actual dialogue. It is possible to evoke tears, maintain a believable character, and relay important backstory! Compare Ember’s overt beach-set relay of her personal feelings about her family’s expectations to a scene in Up depicting adolescent Russell recalling a joyful experience of eating ice cream on a curb with his father.

What makes Russell so great in Up is that he acts as unpredictably as a real child. That’s even apparent in this quieter moment where he gets distracted with injected an amusing overabundance of details about the various cars he and his dad used to look at while eating ice cream. After this authentic touch, Russell’s quiet delivery of “I like that curb” really hits home. You buy that you’re watching an adolescent character which makes this display of vulnerability extra impactful. Plus, you now understand the happier times Russell had with another father figure in his life. Elemental’s dialogue, meanwhile, is too concerned with conveying information above all else, which stifles its emotional impact.

The issue of this dialogue also hinders Elemental’s stabs at being a classic rom com. Any movie, animated, Pixar, or otherwise, is going to need deeply engaging characters to make an on-screen romance click. Because the dialogue so often puts exposition above personality, it’s hard to buy these personifications of water and fire as people worth getting invested in. Wade’s big show of interrupting a ceremony wherein Ember will inherit her dad’s shop especially gets hurt in this regard. What should be a touching display of Wade being so open with his affection for Ember just comes off as strangely creepy and intrusive. Why is he putting Ember on the spot publicly like this?

If only Elemental’s dialogue was more inviting to the viewer rather than holding everyone’s hand to reinforce obvious character dynamics. Then there could be the potential for Elemental to be like WALL-E, a Pixar feature where the heartwarming romantic vibes keep you glued to the screen rather than questioning the morality of people’s on-screen actions.

Despite a Concerted Effort, 'Elemental' Fails to Reach Tearjerker Status

Elemental isn’t a bad movie. It’s more of a deeply average one, though its shortcomings in creating effective pathos are emblematic of much deeper problems that keep the feature from hitting its fullest potential. Most troublesome of all in this department is that Elemental carries a more restrained and stuffy tone compared to other Pixar movies. The feature is convinced enough of its emotional gravity that its dialed-back elements like comedy or stylized production design make sure its poignancy is front and center. Superior Pixar films like Toy Story, Inside Out, Soul, and Up entertainingly juxtaposed grand displays of humor with equally vast depictions of pathos, whereas Elemental wants to be a largely moving exercise.

Putting all its eggs in the pathos basket doesn’t serve Elemental well, though, since its reliance on heavy-handed dialogue keeps suffocating its admirable storytelling ambitions. It doesn’t help that there’s a long tradition of Pixar movies that wrung buckets of tears out of moviegoers that hammer home just the innately underwhelming emotional qualities of Elemental. In the historical context of standout emotional sequences from the likes of Turning Red, Up, and Toy Story 2 (among many others), it becomes clearer than ever why one’s eyes never well up during Elemental.