Disney and Pixar have just released a new poster for Elemental, a new original animated film that takes an interesting new look at the four essential elements: earth, air, fire, and water. Along with the new poster, Disney and Pixar also released a new teaser trailer for the film, which is set to be released on June 16, 2023.

Elemental is a new film set in the fictional and fantastical Element City, a place where fire, water, and air residents all live together in relative harmony. The film will tell the story of Ember, a tough and fiery young woman who develops a friendship with the fun and easygoing Wade, a water resident of Element City. Wade will challenge Ember's fixed beliefs about the world that they live in together.

The new film is another stitch in the Disney and Pixar pattern of anthropomorphizing abstract entities and concepts. From the 2020 film Soul to the super successful 2015 film Inside Out, the studio has quite the habit of challenging the viewer's perspective on aspects of their life that are rarely interrogated. However, previously the film has dealt with abstract elements of humanity, from emotions to our very soul. But this time Disney and Pixar are bringing humanity to the basic elements of nature. Will the film make you cry about a sentient bit of fire and water? Probably. It is a Disney Pixar movie, after all.

Image via Disney

The new poster shows our two main characters in front of a black background. Ember, our fiery heroine, stands to one side and looks over to Wade, who drips out of the upper right corner of the frame. The poster features the tagline "opposites react", hinting at the interplay between the two main characters. Their introduction was shown in the new teaser trailer, which was also released today. The trailer shows Ember taking a train ride around Element City. Ember stands aside from her fellow elements, with her hoodie drawn up and headphones on, she seems to set herself apart. But when she accidentally knocks her headphones off, Wade helps to pick them up, resulting in one sizzling meet-cute. Larger elements of the story, such as the exact plot, remain vague. However, it's clear that whatever story arises, Wade and Ember sit at its core.

Elemental is directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, and featured the voice of Leah Lewis as Ember and Mamoudou Athie as Wade. Elemental will be released on June 16, 2023. You can check out the poster below: