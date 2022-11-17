The four elements are fully displayed in the first teaser trailer for Pixar Animation Studio's latest animated feature Elemental. Set in a vibrant city where the elements intermingle, the film will follow the odd couple dynamic of Ember, a being of fire with a tough, quick-witted, and literally fiery personality, and Wade, a being of water who's more chilled out, fun, and goes with the flow. Though their differences are many, Ember will slowly realize how much they have in common through their friendship, challenging her worldview in the process. The first look is a proper introduction to the colorful new world and the characters viewers will meet along the way.

At just a minute and a half, the teaser beautifully showcases its world with little to no dialogue. It introduces Ember as she stands with her hood up in the rain waiting for a train that rides on the water to arrive. Once the doors slide open for her, everything warms up to a vibrant cast of passengers all made up of the various elements. There are families made of water, trees that are also businessmen, clouds that float around the cars, and so much more. The animation brilliantly plays with the elements they have and shows how these elements interact in an enclosed environment. With the final few seconds, Ember's headphones get knocked off, but when she goes to pick them up, another hand reaches out — the hand of her soon-to-be new friend Wade.

Before the teaser was released, Collider spoke to director Peter Sohn about the footage and the world he created to ask about the mindset behind it all. As a completely original film, Elemental was entering into somewhat scary territory with no existing property to back it up. Sohn felt confident, albeit a bit trepidatious, about the deeply personal, unique story the studio would be telling with the film, saying:

I would say that it’s both. I am totally scared of how people will react to it. There have been a lot of artists working really hard to try to make something new, in terms of non-kinematic models that are just constantly moving, particularly with the air, the water, and the fire characters. There’s just been a lot of work and love put into that technical process. At the same time, we’re hoping that the audiences don’t see that, but that they see characters that they embody, and hopefully fall in love with that. But I’m scared, for sure.

More Background on Elemental

Sohn enters the film after directing The Good Dinosaur and voicing Sox in the recent Toy Story spinoff Lightyear and so far, he's led the creation of a truly unique and colorful world that matches the typical Pixar vibes while being its own thing. In order to make this original film a success for the animation studio, he's also working with two talented leads with Leah Louis as Ember and Mamoudou Athie as Wade. He'll also have the help of veteran Pixar producers Denise Ream and Pete Docter. Little else is currently known about the plot or the rest of the voice cast, but it's setting up to be quite the ride for fans of the studio.

Elemental is due out in theaters on June 16, 2023. Check out the teaser trailer below.