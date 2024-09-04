Seven seasons of a Sherlock Holmes police procedural series landing on streaming in just over a week? Sounds Elementary, my dear Watson. Prime Video has announced that all seven seasons of Elementary, which aired from 2012 to 2019, will officially begin streaming on the platform on September 9. Elementary stars Jonny Lee Miller as Sherlock Holmes and Lucy Liu as Dr. Joan Watson, the two titular characters who have been tasked to crack the NYPD's most impossible cases. The series picks up when Holmes escapes from London only to make it to New York to find his new roommate, Watson. In addition to Miller and Liu, Elementary also stars Aidan Quinn, Jon Michael Hill, John Noble, and Ophelia Lovibond, and currently sits at impressive scores of 95% from critics and 89% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Elementary was created and written for television by Robert Doherty, who is best known for serving as a staff writer on Star Trek: Voyager. He was also the creator of the late 2000s crime thriller Medium, and even has a writing credit for several episodes of the modern remake of the same name. Others such as Jeffrey Paul King, Kelly Wheeler, Jason Tracey, Bob Goodman, and Craig Sweeny all have story credit on Elementary as well. More than 30 people have directed an episode of Elementary, which doesn't come as a surprise considering there are more than 150 episodes. Guy Ferland holds the lead with 22 episodes directed, with Christine Moore in second with 20 and John Polson in third with 19, before there's a minor drop-off.

What Else Is Popular To Stream on Prime Video?

Currently topping the Prime Video charts is The Lord of the Rings spin-off series, The Rings of Power, which just premiered its first three episodes of Season 1 last week. Other TV shows include The Boys, The Serpent Queen, and From, each landing at the 4–6 spots, respectively. John Cena and Awkwafina's team-up movie, Jackpot, is the #2 most popular thing to watch on Prime Video, while both of the Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill-led Jump Street movies are also sitting comfortably in the #7 and #9 spots. Jason Statham's Beekeeper movie has also been making noise on Prime Video in the top 10 for months now.

Elementary stars Jonny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu and was written by Robert Doherty.