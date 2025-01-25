From Wishbone to House M.D., Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's stories about Sherlock Holmes have historically been rife material for offbeat adaptations — even though they only entered the public domain in 2023. The new CBS series Watson starring Morris Chestnut offers a modern take on Sherlock's sidekick, Doctor John Watson, but this isn't the first time the network has tackled these iconic characters. But while Watson primarily deals with a team tackling medical cases, the stellar Elementary was a much more traditional crime procedural.

CBS clearly loves Sherlock; the creator of Watson, Craig Sweeny, was an executive producer on Elementary, while Larry Teng, who directed the first two episodes of Watson, also stepped behind the camera for some episodes of Elementary. While the two shows aren't in the same universe or connected in any way, it's a good sign that the creative team hs played in this sandbox before, because Elementary was one of the best Sherlock Holmes adaptations brought to the small screen, running for an impressive seven seasons.

'Elementary' Takes a Fresh, Unflinching Look at Sherlock Holmes

Elementary premiered in 2012, starring Jonny Lee Miller as the detective Sherlock Holmes. It was only a coincidence that Miller had just recently starred in the National Theatre production of Frankenstein alongside the BBC Sherlock's Benedict Cumberbatch. (Since they traded off the roles of Victor Frankenstein and his monster at different performances of the play, that's three literary characters the two actors have shared — four, if you count playing Edmund Bertram in a film and radio adaptation of Jane Austen's Mansfield Park, respectively.) Elementary co-starred Lucy Liu as Joan Watson: former surgeon, amateur detective, and, in the case of this particular version of the story, sober companion to Holmes. Other notable characters from the iconic canon include Aidan Quinn as Gregson, Rhys Ifans as Mycroft, and Natalie Dormer in a role best not spoiled if you made it from 2012 to 2019 without learning it firsthand.

Addiction and drug use as self-medication have always been a part of Sherlock Holmes' character. On the page, Doyle's detective was addicted to cocaine, frequented opium dens, and smoked so much that he used tobacco usage to quantify his workload. A particularly difficult case was famously a "three-pipe problem," referring to how long and how much smoking it would take for Holmes to solve it. Elementary's modern-day take on the character builds addiction into the plot from the very beginning, with this Holmes starting the series in recovery from heroin/opiate addiction, having just gotten out of rehab before the events of the pilot. Meanwhile, Holmes' father has hired Joan Watson to assist him as not only a sober companion but an addiction specialist. This is Holmes and Watson's professional "meet-cute," so to speak, in Elementary, as Watson starts the series as sober companion, then Holmes' apprentice, and finally a crime-solving partner over the show's seven seasons. Several other characters in the series are recovering addicts as well, including Sherlock's sponsor, Alfredo Llamosa (Ato Essandoh).

The source material and other adaptations are sometimes in danger of lionizing Sherlock Holmes' flaws, messiness, and treatable diseases like addiction. Elementary takes those aspects of the character seriously, without putting Sherlock Holmes on a pedestal. His endeavor to stay off the wagon, and not replace it with other vices, including detective work, provided tension for the entirety of the series' run.

Sherlock and Joan's Relationship on 'Elementary' Was Perfect

Given the number of people who imagine Holmes and Watson as lovers outside of canon, it took guts for Elementary to gender-swap Watson and not make them a romantic couple, though one has to imagine that the temptation was there. It was also a bold creative choice to more or less identify Sherlock Holmes as a sex-repulsed asexual who engages in casual sexual relationships purely for health reasons in the pilot episode of a CBS procedural.

But in Elementary's defense, both moves made sense. Holmes and Watson have the platonic soulmate relationship that many viewers claim they "never see" in media when pushing back against shippers. Although Watson begins the series as Holmes' sober companion, towards the end of Season 1, in the episode "Details," Sherlock officially asks Joan to stay on with him as his trainee. Up until this point, Joan has been assisting Sherlock even though her professional contract is up, which Sherlock, of course, deduces before she admits it to him. He tells her that he has observed that she is not just there for him; she's there for herself. Sherlock recognizes Joan's professional potential and her yearning for detective work.

It takes the two a long time to figure out what boundaries work best for them, and Joan eventually moves out of Sherlock's brownstone in Season 2. "You have this kind of pull," she says in that season's finale, "like gravity. I'm so lucky that I fell into your orbit. But if we live together, that's how it will always be: me orbiting you." That sentiment is simultaneously romantic and not, isn't it? And it's smart for a show that takes addiction seriously to take co-dependency seriously too.

The characterization of these literary heroes and the dynamics between them sets Elementary apart from other Holmes adaptations, leading to success that CBS is likely looking to repeat with Watson. And for what it's worth, as a procedural series on network television (medical or crime), both Watson and Elementary also bring the stories of Sherlock Holmes back to their roots as popular, bite-sized entertainment. Many of Doyle's original stories were quite short, and several of his longer novels were serialized — meaning that they were published one chapter at a time, keeping readers on the edge of their proverbial seats. Sounds a lot like tuning in for new episodes of network television, doesn't it? For all of these reasons, Elementary is the perfect way to whet your Sherlock appetite before watching Watson.

