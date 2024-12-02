"Elevated horror" is a term that, for the most part, has a pretty bad reputation among fans of the genre. In broad terms, it's a very young term that was created to describe artsy movies that are less focused on jump scares, gnarly kills, and "shallow" fun, and more concerned with profound themes and artsier elements. At first glance, it's easy to see why the term is so derided, since it pretty much discards genres like the slasher and splatter horror as "lower" horror.

However, when re-appropriated by the horror movie fan community, the term can be used to describe films whose goals are less grounded than those of typical horror; arthouse horror films that are more serious and thought-provoking than most. Sometimes, this "elevated" tone results in a slightly-less-scary film. Not always, though. There are plenty of elevated horror movies that are absolutely horrifying, as has been proved since well before the term was coined.

10 'The Changeling' (1980)

Directed by Peter Medak

Image via Pan-Canadian Film Distributors

The Canadian supernatural horror film The Changeling is easily one of the scariest movies ever made, as directors of the caliber of Martin Scorsese and Guillermo Del Toro can confirm. It's about a music professor who, after experiencing tragic personal losses, rents a mansion in Seattle that happens to be haunted by a murdered boy. With its intriguing exploration of grief and loss, it's proof of how good haunted house movies can be.

Without a drop of blood or tired ghost story trope, director Peter Medak crafts a chilling movie that constantly has viewers on edge, waiting in suspense to see what will come out of the house's corners next. Elevated horror often proves that subtlety can go a long way in creating a potently creepy atmosphere, and The Changeling is a perfect example of that. It's a film that pre-dates the modern popularization of the term "elevated horror," but it's an essential art horror that influences genre cinema to this day.

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 28, 1980 Director Peter Medak Cast George C. Scott , Trish Van Devere , Melvyn Douglas , John Colicos , Jean Marsh , Madeleine Sherwood Runtime 107 minutes Writers Russell Hunter , William Gray , Diana Maddox

9 'The Texas Chain Saw Massacre' (1974)

Directed by Tobe Hooper

Image via Bryanston Distributing Company

One of the most influential horror films ever and one of the most important indie movies of the '70s, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is a B-picture about five friends heading out to rural Texas to visit the grave of a grandfather. On the way, they stumble upon what seems like a deserted house, only to discover something deeply sinister within. Something that wants to kill them.

Though the chainsaw-wielding Leatherface has entered the iconography of horror cinema as one of the most iconic villains of the genre, Texas Chain Saw is far more than your typical slasher. Banned throughout multiple countries when it came out, it's a deeply unnerving and provocative piece that actually shows much less violence than one might think. Instead, it's much more intensely in conversation with countercultural movements of the '70s, serving as a hard-hitting critique of societal decay.

Texas Chain Saw Massacre Release Date October 11, 1974 Director Tobe Hooper Cast Marilyn Burns , Paul A. Partain , Edwin Neal , Jim Siedow , Gunnar Hansen , Allen Danziger , William Vail , Teri McMinn Runtime 83 Minutes Writers Tobe Hooper , Kim Henkel

8 'Martyrs' (2008)

Directed by Pascal Laugier

Image via Wild Bunch

Not to be confused with its embarrassing American remake, the French-Canadian film Martyrs is pure cruelty embodied in the shape of a movie. In it, a young woman's quest for revenge against the people who kidnapped and tormented her as a child leads her and a friend, who's also a victim of child abuse, on a splatter-filled journey into a living hell of depravity.

The movie's first half is absolutely terrifying, but it's after a game-changing twist halfway through the story that Martyrs becomes brutally disturbing and soul-crushing. It's one of the bloodiest horror movies of all time, but that graphic violence isn't all that makes it so horrifying. Simultaneously a sharp study of pain and trauma, and a movie keen on traumatizing its viewers with just how much darkness it's able to throw at them in fast succession, it's an undeniably terrifying experience.

Martyrs Release Date September 3, 2008 Director Pascal Laugier Cast Morjana Alaoui , Mylène Jampanoï , Catherine Bégin , Robert Toupin , Patricia Tulasne , Juliette Gosselin , Xavier Dolan , Jean-Marie Moncelet , Jessie Pham , Erika Scott , Louise Boisvert , Isabelle Chasse , Emilie Miskdijan , Tony Robinow , Anie Pascale , Mike Chute , Gaëlle Cohen Runtime 99 Minutes Expand

7 'Goodnight Mommy' (2014)

Directed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala

Image via Stadtkino Verleih

Also not to be confused with its significantly inferior American remake (yes, there is a pattern), the Austrian horror movie Goodnight Mommy is one of the greatest international horror movies ever. In it, twin boys move to a new house with their mother after she's undergone face-changing cosmetic surgery, having to be covered in bandages that hide her entire face. She's someone that the boys don't recognize.

A horror experience full of dread, violence, and moments that will make squirmish viewers question their every life decision.

Directors Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala play with the viewer's most primal fears in a horror experience full of dread, violence, and moments that will make squirmish viewers question their every life decision. There are no cheap jumpscares and no low-effort twists here. Goodnight Mommy quickly gets under the viewer's skin and slowly peels it back with an atmosphere so dark that it's genuinely hard to get through the whole thing.

6 'The Wolf House' (2018)

Directed by Cristóbal León and Joaquín Cociña

Image via Globo Rojo Films

Inspired by a true story, the Chilean stop-motion animated film The Wolf House is surrealist avant-garde horror at its absolute scariest. It tells the story of María, a young woman taking refuge in a Southern Chilean house after escaping from a German colony. Its weirdness is gnarly, to say the least, but it bolsters the story and themes in the most terrifyingly great ways.

For people who love horror movies unafraid to break some rules, The Wolf House is a perfect fit. Entirely unique and masterful in how it juggles genres and constantly subverts each and every one of them, it's a deeply artful portrayal of themes of PTSD, fascism, isolation, and fear. Its elevated tone is perfectly mixed with its more grounded script to deliver one of the most special animated films of the 2010s.

The Wolf House Release Date November 1, 2018 Director Cristóbal León , Joaquín Cociña Cast Amalia Kassai , Rainer Krause , Karina Hyland , Carlos Cociña , Natalia Geisse , Javiera Ramirez Runtime 75 Minutes Writers Cristóbal León , Joaquín Cociña , Alejandra Moffat

5 'Antichrist' (2009)

Directed by Lars von Trier

Image via IFC Films

Danish auteur Lars von Trier has spent his whole career not just remaining unafraid of controversy and provocation, but very intentionally speeding toward them in the most creative ways he can find. One such way was the Cannes sensation (and nightmare) Antichrist, a drama where a grieving couple retreat to their cabin in the woods in the hopes that their broken hearts and marriage will be repaired. However, nature takes its course, and things keep going from bad to worse.

Antichrist is often agreed to be too disturbing to rewatch even among horror genre veterans. Although it's certainly not a film for everyone (definitely not for those who don't typically enjoy von Trier's unique style, and not for those who have never watched any of his work), it's a powerfully gruesome, raw, artistically complex piece, with a story so deep and rich in philosophical meaning that it's a real shame the film isn't more re-watchable.

Antichrist Release Date May 20, 2009 Director Lars von Trier Cast Willem Dafoe , Charlotte Gainsbourg , Storm Acheche Sahlstrøm Runtime 108 minutes Writers Lars von Trier

4 'Hereditary' (2018)

Directed by Ari Aster

Image via A24

Ari Aster is currently one of the most exciting new voices in horror, and that all came to be when he rose to prominence with his 2018 modern classic, Hereditary. In it, when her mentally ill mother passes away, a woman and her family all mourn her loss. They each turn to different means to handle the grief, including the woman and her daughter flirting with the supernatural. This starts a downward spiral of tragedy and otherworldly experiences that expose sinister secrets in the family tree.

Toni Collette's harrowing performance is a true powerhouse, and mixed with Aster's unsettling, slow-burning direction and script, Hereditary's portrayals of evil and supernatural forces are among the most effective in film history. The movie takes its time with its scares, but once everything blows up in the third act, the audience is guaranteed to be so engrossed and creeped out that they won't be able to look away, despite being treated so cruelly by a movie so grim.

3 'It Follows' (2014)

Directed by David Robert Mitchell

Image via The Weinstein Company

One of the most acclaimed horror movies of the 2010s, It Follows is about a young woman who's being followed by an unknown supernatural force after a sexual encounter. The movie has long been thought to be an allegory for STDs, but it's so much more than that. It's also a metaphor for sexual abuse, a terrifying portrayal of the fears of growing up, and the definitive teen horror film of the 21st century.

It Follows is one of the most thrilling monster movies of recent years. Whereas most horror films with such strongly developed themes tend to sacrifice some of their scare factor, this one doesn't. As horrifying as it is intelligent, It Follows is both a masterful work of art and a horror movie that will have audiences watching the scary parts through their fingers.