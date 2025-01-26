Anthony Mackie is already one of the biggest names in Hollywood, and his stardom is about to grow even bigger as he leads his first solo Captain America movie, Brave New World, which is due in theaters in less than one month on February 14. However, before he ventures back to Marvel for the first time since 2021’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, he teamed up with a Deadpool veteran for a sci-fi action thriller that’s coming soon to streaming. Mackie stars alongside Morena Baccarin in Elevation, the 2024 film that grossed only $3 million at the box office and is coming to Max on February 21. The post-apocalyptic sci-fi epic earned scores of 52% from critics and 80% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

John Glenn, Jacob Roman, and Kenny Ryan all teamed up to write the script for Elevation, and George Nolfi directed the film. Glenn made his feature screenwriting debut in 2008 on Eagle Eye, the cyber-thriller starring Shia LaBeouf and Rosario Dawson that’s currently streaming for free on Pluto TV. He also recently wrote 10 episodes of SEAL Team, the Paramount+ Original war series detailing the lives of Navy SEALs as they venture out on America’s most dangerous missions. As for Nolfi, he made his directorial debut in 2011 on The Adjustment Bureau, the political thriller starring Matt Damon and Emily Blunt that’s currently not streaming anywhere, and he recently worked with Mackie before Elevation on The Banker, the 2020 period drama that also stars Samuel L. Jackson and Nicholas Hoult that’s available to watch exclusively on Apple TV+.

What’s Next for Anthony Mackie After ‘Brave New World’?

Anthony Mackie has new movies coming out in February, March, and April of this year. After Captain America: Brave New World, Mackie will star alongside Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State (March 14), which comes from Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo. He’ll also feature opposite Laurence Fishburne and Martin Lawrence in Sneaks, the animated comedy by Rob Edward dropping on April 18. Mackie is also expected to reprise his role as Captain America in both Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, but his role in the upcoming tentpole has yet to be confirmed by anyone at Marvel Studios.

Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Elevation when it hits Max on February 24.

