With George Nolfi attached to direct the upcoming post-apocalyptic thriller, Lyrical Media’s Elevation has added several prominent actors to its cast. According to an exclusive report from Deadline, Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) joins the film alongside Morena Baccarin (Deadpool) and Maddie Hasson (Malignant).

Specific plot information of the upcoming film remains a mystery. However, Deadline reports that Elevation will be set in the Rocky Mountains and centers on a single father and two women as they must face a perilous journey against monstrous creatures in an attempt to save a child's life. With a trio of talented actors at the center of a potentially gripping story, Elevation is shaping up to be a thrilling addition to the genre. More details and additional casting on the film are likely to be revealed as production begins to gear up in the near future.

Kenny Ryan and Jacob Roman, who previously collaborated on Seal Team, write the screenplay for the film alongside John Glenn (The Lazarus Project), who also serves as a producer for the project with Brad Fuller. Outside of starring in the film, Mackie will also be producing the movie with Ryan, Roman, Nolfi, Jeremy Kipp Walker, JoelViertel, and Lyrical Media’s Alex Black. Fuller Media's Alex Ginno and Jon Rosenberg executive produce with Natalie Sellers of Lyrical Media and Inspire Entertainment's Jason Spire.

Image via 20th Century Studios

Alongside the eventual release of Elevation, Mackie will be reprising his role as Sam Wilson, now taking on the mantle of Captain America, in the highly anticipated Marvel Studios film Captain America: New World Order, which releases on May 3, 2024. He will also be starring in Twisted Metal, a series based on the video game of the same that debuts on Peacock on an undetermined date, and Desert Warrior, an upcoming from director Rupert Wyatt. Recent credits the actor has appeared in include appearances in Black Mirror, Season 2 of Altered Carbon, and The Woman in the Window, a psychosocial thriller film.

Outside her role in both Deadpool films, Baccarin has also starred in Gotham, a television series based on the city from the Batman franchise, and The Endgame, a crime drama. She is set to star in Fast Charlie, a crime thriller by director Phillip Noyce. Hasson stars in this year's Taurus, a drama film by director Tim Sutton, which premiered at the 2022 Berlin Film Festival.

With the film still in its early stages of production, no official release date for Elevation has been set yet. Check out the official trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which Mackie stars in, below.