Anthony Mackie’s latest movie hit theaters this past weekend, and while the film didn’t receive the strongest reviews from critics out of the gate, it also struggled to find its legs at the box office. Elevation, in which Mackie stars alongside Deadpool veteran Morena Baccarin, finished its opening weekend bringing home only $1.1 million domestically, less than 10% of its reported $18 million budget. Elevation follows a single father and two young women who venture from the safety of their homes to face monstrous creatures to save the life of a young boy. The film also earned a 53% score from critics but a 78% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, which isn’t an uncommon gap but still proves that casual viewers who did venture to the theaters for Elevation mostly enjoyed it.

While Elevation’s $1.1 million domestic box office total certainly didn’t put the film on any top-tier lists, it did become the fifth-highest-grossing movie for Vertical Entertainment, the distributors of the film. Vertical began releasing movies in 2016, but its highest earner came earlier this year with The Exorcism, the Russell Crowe-led horror film that finished its theatrical run with $4.5 million domestically and $4.1 million internationally for a worldwide total of $8.7 million. Elevation sadly doesn’t have the strong reviews to generate good word-of-mouth marketing that could help fill some theater seats, meaning it will likely, unfortunately, join the ranks of other movies this year, like Borderlands and Megalopolis as a box office underperformed. It should be noted however, that both of those films had much higher budgets. The film also stars Danny Boyd Jr. and Shauna Earp and was written by John Glenn, Jacob Roman, and Kenny Ryan, and directed by George Nolfi.

Anthony Mackie’s Next Film Will Be a Box Office Hit

Elevation may not be a colossal box office success, but Anthony Mackie’s next outing in theaters is all but guaranteed to rake in cash in droves. Mackie will headline the next Marvel movie, Captain America: Brave New World, on February 14, 2024. He’ll star opposite Harrison Ford, who will take over the role of Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross from the late William Hurt, and he’ll also feature alongside Danny Ramirez, who will step into the role of Falcon from Mackie’s Sam Wilson, who is now Captain America. With the power of Marvel behind it, Brave New World will likely be a major box-office hit.

