Anthony Mackie's latest movie is now playing in theaters everywhere, but how does it stack up with some of his previous outings? Mackie stars alongside Morena Baccarin in Elevation, the sci-fi thriller that debuted with a score of 52% from critics and no score from audiences, as the film has not been in theaters long enough to generate an average. Elevation's 52% rating on Rotten Tomatoes is still the second-highest of Mackie's last five movies, second to If You Were the Last, a sci-fi romantic comedy in which he features alongside Zoë Chao and Natalie Morales, which debuted with strong scores of 88% from critics and 80% from general audiences on the aggregate site, which is also one of his top five Rotten Tomatoes movies ever if you discount Marvel movies.

Before If You Were the Last, Mackie starred alongside David Harbour in We Have a Ghost, the Netflix Original supernatural horror film that earned a 43% score from critics and a 61% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. In 2021, Mackie toplined Outside the Wire with Damon Idris, which premiered with a score of 37% from critics and 53% from general audineces on the aggregate site, both of which were higher than his previous outing, The Woman in the Window, which squared equally abysmal ratings of 25% from reviewers and 33% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Mackie did team up with Samuel L. Jackson for The Banker, which earned a 78% score from critics and a perfect 100% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, marking the only perfect score of his career but flanked by Avengers: Infinity War and Captain America: Winter Soldier.

What Movies Does Anthony Mackie Have Coming Up?

Anthony Mackie is attached to star in a plethora of upcoming films, most notably Captain America: Brave New World, where he'll reprise his role as Sam Wilson and take over the mantle of Captain America from Chris Evans. He will also team up with Marvel veterans Anthony and Joe Russo in The Electric State, the dystopian sci-fi epic which also stars Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown. He will also star alongside Elizabeth Banks and Jamie Foxx in Signal Hill, the upcoming drama from writer David McMillan and director Taylor Hackford.

Elevation is now playing in select theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

5 10 Elevation (2024) n the post-apocalyptic Rockies, a father and two women risk their lives by facing monstrous creatures to save a young boy. Director George Nolfi Cast Anthony Mackie , Morena Baccarin , Maddie Hasson , Danny Boyd Jr. , Ian Hummel , Shauna Earp , James Anthony Perez , Dave Malkoff , Drexel Malkoff , Mike Hickman , Gregg S. Perry , Dalila Orozco Runtime 90 Minutes

