The Big Picture Elevator Game, coming to Shudder on September 15, explores the spooky urban legend that is said to transport players into a different dimension.

The film showcases the opening scene where a teenage girl follows the rules of the game and disappears into the unknown, building tension and suspense.

Elevator Game delves into the fascination with ritual games and urban legends tied to current events, highlighting the internet's role in spreading and adapting these myths.

In 2013, the world was transfixed with the story of Elisa Lam. A Canadian native, the young woman had gone missing while on a visit to Los Angeles, only for her body to be discovered three weeks later mysteriously floating in a water tower on top of the Cecil Hotel where she had been staying. While police would ultimately rule that her strange death was connected to her bipolar disorder, the case opened up a door for the online community and amateur sleuths to pick apart every bit of Lam’s final moments. Many came to believe that she was playing what’s come to be known as The Elevator Game, a spooky game of chance that’s said to carry players into a different dimension. Coming to Shudder on September 15, Elevator Game will take audiences on a thrill ride alongside a teenager named Ryan (Gino Anania) who, with a group of friends, tests out the urban legend for himself. An exclusive to Collider first look shows off the film’s haunting opening scene which sees a teenage girl disappear into the unknown.

Addressing her followers on social media, Becki (Megan Best) steps into an elevator and follows the rules of the game which has players press floor numbers in a specific sequence. On every floor, the bell dings, and the doors open with the elevator passenger still planted in her own universe. As the suspense builds, she finally arrives at the fifth floor which is said to be the home of “The 5th Floor Woman,” a supernatural entity that kicks off the universe flip. Keeping her eyes closed—as per the game’s rules—Becki begs the doors to close and soon finds herself on a horror-filled ride into the unknown, with the elevator returning to the first floor completely empty.

In the same vein as A24’s megahit, Talk to Me, Elevator Game takes a stab at trends and challenges made famous by social media platforms that sometimes put users in dangerous and extreme situations. Along with Best and Anania, the Rebekah McKendry (Glorious) helmed film also stars Verity Marks, Nazariy Demkowicz, Alec Carlos, Liam Stewart-Kanigan, and Madison MacIsaac with a screenplay from Travis Seppala (Captive). The film is produced by Ed Elbert, James Norrie, and Stefan Brunner. Collider's Maggie Lovitt had the opportunity to speak with Brunner via email, and the producer shared his thoughts about bringing to life one of the most iconic urban legends, saying:

"Urban legends and ritual games have for a long time been saying a lot about our human curiosity and disbelief that anything could exist beyond the world as we know it. They have been used to reinforce people’s existing beliefs or to legitimize their fears as real and genuine. First the Internet, later social media have then only helped amplify the spread of those myths while regularly adapting them to the world we currently live in and tying them to current events or incidents. And with their faster and wider spread around the globe comes encouragement out there for our believing anything, no matter how weird.Then there was the Elevator Game and the fascination it’s had on people around the world for decades. Deep diving into the gameplay posted online and on social media and discovering in players’ testimonies of opening that infamous portal/elevator to another world was truly wild. And it was an incredible source of inspiration for our writer and director as they were crafting the Fifth Floor Woman and the Red World, which she lives in. We didn’t perceive the former as a ghostly apparition but rather a supernatural entity like Slenderman or Bloody Mary, her look, movements and even origin story firmly ingrained in the original Internet myth. Of course, there are slightly differing rules to the game wherever you look, but one thing unites them all: when you reach the fifth floor, a young woman may enter the elevator. Whatever you do, do not look at her and do not speak to her. None of us have, by the way, played the game ourselves… just to make sure. After all, who knows?"

The History of the Cecil Hotel

By the time Lam booked her stay at the infamous residency on Los Angeles’ Skid Row, it had rebranded itself as Stay on Main. But, even a new name couldn’t hide its dark history. Along with a string of suicides and murders, it was also the place where serial killers including Richard Ramirez and Jack Unterweger rented rooms during their bloody crime sprees. Following Lam’s mysterious disappearance and death, the lore behind the spooky hotel only continued to grow, adding another name to its roster of odd occurrences.

Such a legendary landmark, in fact, that Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk used the tales inside the walls of the 14-floor building as a jumping-off point for the fifth season of their anthology horror series, American Horror Story: Hotel. In 2021, Netflix paired with documentarian Joe Berlinger (the Paradise Lost trilogy, the Conversations with a Killer franchise) to put together a miniseries that took a deep dive into the hotel’s bizarre string of tragedies in Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel.

Check out the opening scene for Elevator Game above and ride into the beyond when the film arrives on Shudder on September 15.