Buddy the Elf is singing holiday cheer for all to hear on his milestone birthday as Elf celebrates its 20th anniversary. Warner Brothers Discovery is throwing an exciting party for its holiday classic, which stars Will Ferrel, Zooey Deschanel, James Caan, and Bob Newhart, starting with lighting the Empire State Building in green and yellow on November 7 for one night only. Fans outside New York City can watch on the Empire State Building’s live cam. A pop-up cart with the elves' 4 main food groups will be available to guests who purchase Observatory tickets to the building’s 86th floor. Candy, Candy Canes, Candy Corn, and Syrup will be given to guests from 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM while supplies last.

From November 7 to January 1, the Empire State Building’s iconic Fifth Avenue Lobby Windows will showcase Buddy the Elf’s adventures and memorable merchandise. A life-sized Buddy will arrive on November 10 for fans to snap a photo op with on the 86th floor Observatory. Finally, on December 3, 10, and 17, the Empire State Building will host a movie screening on the 80th floor with complimentary snacks and beverages. All the information can be found on the Empire State Building’s website, and Elf ticket screenings can be purchased separately here.

On November 17, fans can relive Buddy the Elf’s delightful adventures trying to find his family as Elf returns to the big screen in North America and UK cinemas. It’s not the only place fans can see the film. Elf will play on TBS and TNT throughout November and will also be streamed on Max. Then, in December, it will be available on Max, Hulu, and AMC. Special Elf-inspired episodes of Christmas Cookie Challenge will dash up the holidays on November 23 on Food Network.

'Elf’s 20th Anniversary Brings an Array of New Merchandise

Warner Bros. Discovery has launched its own collection in the WB Shop and teamed up with exciting partners to bring fans specialty merchandise for Elf’s 20th anniversary. America’s #1 Candy Cane brand BRACH’S, Mrs. Butterworth’s, Goldfish, and General Mills will all celebrate with Elf-themed items for fans to enjoy. And no Elf celebration could forget the Keebler elves, with new gingerbread fudge striped cookies. Pottery Barn, Picnic Time, Homesick, Goose Creek, and Franco will sweeten up your home décor from pillows, charcuterie boards, throw pillows, and more.

Decorate with new items from Bonjour Fête, Typo, Christopher Radko, Enesco, and Williams Sonoma items. Spin Master’s latest Etch A Sketch will let you become a master like Buddy the Elf in the first of many new toys. Funko will release a Bugs Bunny figure dressed as Buddy. MGA’s Miniverse, Running Press, and Quirk Books join with mini food, a talking narwhal, and a classic storybook. No tree is complete without Hallmark’s ornaments, with eight new Elf entries to join their collection. The whole family can share their love of Buddy the Elf and his iconic look in different ways. Sam’s Club has released an interactive Elf sweatshirt that quotes the film. Hanna Andersson’s new pajama set is perfect to curl up at home to watch the movie while wearing Stance’s new socks. RSVLTS latest collection of Elf apparel is perfect to pair with Loungefly’s latest Cosplay Mini Backpack and Wallet.

On November 10, Alex and Ani’s latest charm bracelet will be released, and on November 14, Vida Bracelets will launch their collection of Elf bracelets. TIME and Crocs have your feet covered with new eye-catching new footwear. Complete the look with Revolution Beauty’s palette, lip gloss, and more, arriving at Walmart on November 4. “Elf” x Kitsch hair accessories will launch limited-edition satin pillowcases and hair accessories on November 2. Don’t forget to dress your pup with Elf items from Sassy Woof.

Celebrate Elf’s 20th Anniversary With Concerts, Shows, and More

Elf in Concert will debut on November 17 at the San Jose Center for the Performing Arts. This CineConcerts event will then tour 30 cities worldwide for fans as local orchestras will score the film live as it plays on a 40-foot movie screen. The hit Elf the musical returns to London’s Dominion Theatre, running from November 15 to January 6, 2024. The American Red Cross is joining the fun with donations of blood or platelets, receiving Elf X Red Cross socks from November 10-30. Basketball team Houston Rockert will give out Elf holiday mugs at their December 20 game. Car-sharing company Turo will have Elf-inspired cards starting on December 6. Ventures Endurance will host a virtual 5k with registration on November 2 with an Elf fun run.

