It’s officially the most wonderful time of year. That means it's time for movie fans to snuggle up next to an open fire to watch all their favorite Christmas classics. There have been so many amazing Christmas movies over the decades, but few films have had the lasting cultural impact of Christmas Vacation, Home Alone, and Elf. These iconic festive treats have seen their fair share of merchandise over the years. This includes Funko which has been preserving these holiday classics in vinyl plastic. Now the famous toy company is releasing a new Walmart Exclusive Movie Moment Pop figure for each of the three films that will fill fans with endless Christmas Cheer.

The first new figure, a part of Funko’s premiere line, recreates the classic moment of Clark Griswold struggling to turn on the Christmas lights that he hilariously almost killed himself 10 times over trying to put up. The Griswold’s lit up house is in the background while the main family of Clark, Ellen, Audrey, and Russ are in the freezing cold basking in Clark’s hard work. Christmas Vacation is not only one of the best Christmas films ever made, it’s a timeless comedic classic.The scenes featured in the movie moments set is one you can hear play out in your head. Just looking at this Funko Moment makes you hear “Hallelujah” being sung in desperate relief just like in the film.

The next Funko Christmas Moment sees the iconic paint can sequence play out in Home Alone. Kevin is at the top of the stairs watching his home invaders Marv and Harry fall victim to his paint can trap. A trap that would hilariously kill someone in real life, but in Home Alone it just causes minor blunt-force trauma. This particular Pop is impressive as Marv’s in a mid-fall with the paint can just making contact with his face while Kevin is about to drop the second can. With Marv’s burnt head, fans know exactly when this takes place in the finale. Plus Funko went all out on the details with this Pop. A few of the figures' finer details include Buzz’s pet tarantula on the top of the stairs waiting for Harry and the picture frames lining the staircase are Funko versions of Kevin’s crazy family. Home Alone is a heartwarming Christmas Classic for so many reasons, but the home invasion finale can be considered one of the best third acts in cinematic history. This Pop captures the spirit of the film perfectly.

Image via Warner Bros.

The last Funko Christmas Moment sees Buddy the Elf starting his brave journey to New York to meet his Dad. Buddy is on a block of ice waving an emotional goodbye to his animal friends Mr. Narwhal, Arctic Puffin, and Polar Bear Cub. Like the Christmas Vacation moment, you can just hear the scene play out just by looking at this insanely cute Pop with lines like “Bye Buddy, I hope you find your Dad” having become quite memorable.

Christmas Vacation, Home Alone, and Elf are must-watch classics every Christmas season. As such, it’s great to see Funko honoring these Holiday staples in this highly detailed way. These are Walmart Exclusives with the Christmas Vacation and Elf versions being $59 each while the Home Alone figure is $134.99. You can order them all now on Walmart’s website. While you wait for them to be nestled under your Christmas tree this year, you can preview each jolly figure down below.