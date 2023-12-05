The Big Picture Elf returns to the big screen for a limited time, giving fans a chance to catch their favorite Christmas movie in IMAX.

Elf is coming to town to kickstart the holiday season for IMAX. The Will Ferrell-led classic is undeniably among the most beloved Christmas movies, and it’ll charm the audience again this weekend when the movie returns to the big screen for a limited time, the company announced. The return of the 2003 film gives fans’ a chance to catch their favorite once again in an immersive experience, as well as to introduce a new generation to the film.

After Grinch, Ferrell’s Elf is probably one of the most memorable characters we have in Christmas movies. The actor’s performance was hailed by both fans and critics, and still cracks one up to this day. Elf follows a young boy, Buddy, who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag on Christmas Eve and is transported back to the North Pole. There he is raised as an elf, but when Buddy learns about his origins, he heads back to New York City to meet his parents. With Buddy’s eccentricities and almost naïve outlook, the movie provides ample laughs and great performances.

The feature, directed by Jon Favreau and written by David Berenbaum, was a massive box office success and garnered much critical acclaim. From its humor to the childlike wonder of the story and Ferrell’s brilliant performance, Elf makes you believe in the magic of Christmas all over again, hitting you with nostalgia and hilarious comments making every rewatch worthwhile. The movie went on to inspire the 2010 Broadway musical Elf: The Musical and NBC's 2014 Elf: Buddy's Musical Christmas, a stop-motion animated television special. The feature has an 86 percent Rotten Tomatoes score with a 79 percent audience rating. The movie also celebrated its 20th anniversary this year with concerts and shows, making the upcoming release all the more special.

Who Stars Alongside Will Ferrell in 'Elf'?

Along with Ferrell as Buddy, the movie casts James Caan as Walter Hobbs, and Mary Steenburgen as Emily Hobbs – Buddy’s father and mother, repsectively. Also in the cast are Zooey Deschanel as Jovie, Ed Asner as Santa Claus, Bob Newhart as Papa Elf, Faizon Love as Wanda, Peter Dinklage as Miles Finch, and Amy Sedaris as Deb, among others. Follow the link to learn more about the Elf cast.

Elf will be on the IMAX screens starting December 8 for a limited time. You can book your tickets here and stay tuned to Collider for Updates.