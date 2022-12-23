Elf is a perennial Christmas favorite, due in large part to the whimsical performance of Will Ferrell as the naive yet endearing Buddy the Elf. What's not often discussed, though, is Elf's all-star supporting cast. While Mary Steenburgen, Bob Newhart, Ed Asner, Zooey Deschanel, Amy Sedaris, Faizon Love, Peter Dinklage, Andy Richter, Kyle Glass, and even director Jon Favreau make for an impressive call sheet, it's James Caan's begrudging sentimentality that makes the film a cultural institution.

Gone But Not Forgotten

Upon Caan's passing in July of 2022, tributes to his many iconic roles were plenty, but few offered the nuanced analysis of his performance in Elf that it deserves. From his first on-screen interaction with Ferrell, Caan makes the audience feel his frustration and bewilderment, as they become unwitting passengers on his journey to redemption. Caan adds the powerful presence that film needs to balance out Ferrell's saccharine innocence. He plays a near flawless Abbott to Ferrell’s Costello. Walter Hobbs' gruff yet sincere reaction to Buddy's antics, as well as his heartfelt love for his family, take Elf from a fun but forgettable Christmas flick, to an all-time holiday classic.

While Caan's first major accolades came from 1971's television special Brian's Song, it was his breakout role as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather that most remember him for. Caan built a five decades long career on playing serious roles, even within the confines of the occasional comedy. Films like Honeymooon in Vegas and Mickey Blue Eyes capitalized on Caan's tough guy image, but rarely required him to play more than a one-dimensional gangster-type. That pattern was shattered in Elf, due in large part to Caan's refreshing and sincere performance.

A Story About Fathers and Sons

Much of the credit given to Caan should be attributed to his understanding of the spirit of the script itself. Elf screenwriter David Berenbaum has said in interviews that the movie is as much about a son searching for his father as it is about finding the Christmas spirit within. Berenbaum lost his father as a child, so the theme is an important one to the fabric of the film. Caan obviously took this theme to heart and played Hobbs first and foremost as a father, though one with razor sharp edges.

While the film's first glimpses of Walter show him as an impatient workaholic, dripping with cynicism, Buddy's zealous idealism soon begins to change that. Caan shows the audience the first small cracks in his hard candy shell in the pediatrician's office scene with Ferrell. While Buddy has a case of ants-in-the-pants, and won't (or can't) sit still, Walter tries to make him focus and stop moving for a finger prick. Caan plays this scene perfectly, as we see him dealing with the childlike Buddy in a manner that only a father can. While he is obviously impatient with Buddy, he shows the telltale restraint and redirection of a man who's been in a pediatrician's office before. He knows how to distract a child without frightening them, and Caan's forced patience in the scene shows his understanding that Hobbs is better played as a curmudgeon with a conscience than a cold-hearted jerk.

Walter's remaining embers of warmth, not quite yet extinguished, are further evidenced throughout the film by his interactions with his wife Emily, played by Mary Steenburgen and his young son Michael, played by Daniel Tay. In a private conversation with Emily, we see Walter struggling to come to grips with the fact that Buddy is in fact his son. Again, Caan could approach this scene with a one-two punch of indifference and bluster, but he doesn't. Both his expression and his tone imply inner conflict and confusion, without wandering too far into anger or defiance. He does the same when promising his son to be home for Christmas Eve. This subtle but important distinction is what makes Caan's portrayal of Walter Hobbs so relatable; something that he was not asked to achieve with many of his other high-profile roles. A conflicted tough guy is not an easy balance to strike, but Caan approaches his role of Hobbs in such a way, it feels natural for the audience to commiserate with him.

Tough Guys Have Feelings, Too

Even when Caan doesn't show his softer side in a scene, it's easy for anyone to see a bit of themselves in Walter. He's torn between his responsibilities at work and at home, which is another universal theme in the film. Caan's performance repeatedly reinforces his inner conflict over the work/home balancing act. Hobbs is a man that's constantly breaking his promises to his young son and falling short at work as well, such as when a large shipment of books from his publishing house arrive to the customer sans two all-important pages of the story.

The brilliance of James Caan's performance in Elf can be summed up in a single scene in the final act. As Walter finds himself in Central Park on Christmas Eve, face to face with Buddy after a nasty father-elf argument, he is humble and contrite. But while Walter's apology to Buddy is earnest and vulnerable, it's still just uncomfortable enough to be believable. It's exactly what the audience expects from Caan's character at this moment: The perfect amount of savory delivered with the sweet.

Buddy, for his part, accepts the apology (and Walter) with open arms. What follows is one of the most wonderfully awkward on-screen hugs of all time. Complete with uncoordinated approach and copious amounts of "attaboy" slaps, the embrace feels somehow longer than the movie. The humor and warmth that comes through in the interaction is due as much to Caan's buy-in as Ferrell's natural comic instincts. Caan could have overplayed his hand with the apology, offering a complete teardown of his earlier emotional walls and becoming the father that Buddy always wanted. But the seasoned actor resists this temptation. Instead, we get an apology that feels real and heartfelt, precisely because we can almost see Caan cringe while he delivers it.

Elf's status as a must-see Christmas classic cannot possibly be boiled down to one person. Making any great film requires the right script, a visionary director, and great on-screen chemistry (among many other things.) While Elf definitely has every one of those ingredients in spades, it also has something else that helps it stand apart among similar holiday movies: one of the most disarmingly salty performances of James Caan's career.