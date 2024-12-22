With Christmastime approaching quickly, many film and Christmas lovers and fanatics swarm streaming services and network television to find the perfect Christmas movie to watch for the holidays. Some such favorites include Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town, The Polar Express, Jingle All the Way, and especially Elf, starring Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf. Elf follows Buddy as he attempts to reconnect with his biological father, though things don't go as planned.

Elf is an instant holiday classic, and Buddy the Elf is a Christmastime icon for his festive cheer as he attempts to get everyone he sees in the holiday spirit. And his spirit is absolutely contagious; it's hard not to get into the Christmas mood when watching Will Ferrell's cheery performance. But while Buddy the Elf is a fan-favorite, who else is another great character in this classic film? From the grumpy to those with Christmas cheer, here are the best characters in Elf.

Elf Raised as an oversized elf, Buddy travels from the North Pole to New York City to meet his biological father, Walter Hobbs, who doesn't know he exists and is in desperate need of some Christmas spirit.

Release Date October 9, 2003 Director Jon Favreau Cast Will Ferrell , James Caan , Bob Newhart , Ed Asner , Mary Steenburgen Zooey Deschanel , Daniel Tay , Faizon Love , Peter Dinklage Amy Sedaris , Michael Lerner , Andy Richter , Kyle Gass , Artie Lange , Leon Redbone , Ray Harryhausen , Claire Lautier , Ted Friend , Patrick Ferrell , Patrick McCartney , Jon Favreau , Lydia Lawson-Baird , Brenda McDonald , Annie Brebner Runtime 97 minutes Writers David Berenbaum

10 Miles Finch

Played by Peter Dinklage

Miles Finch, played by the famous Peter Dinklage, is the bestselling author who comes to New York City to help pitch ideas for a children’s book due to the creative struggle and strain on the other employees. After Walter Hobbs (James Caan) finds himself in a tight spot right around Christmas, he invites Miles Finch to help pitch ideas for a new book. With brilliant ideas in mind, Miles Finch agrees to come Christmas Eve to discuss book ideas. Upon his first introduction, Miles Finch is seen as an incredibly intimidating character.

Though an interesting character, Miles Finch by far is at the bottom in terms of Christmas cheer. Intelligent and professional, Miles Finch gets into a physical altercation with Buddy, though under certain contexts, it’s not entirely his fault when he thought Buddy was inherently offensive without realizing it. Still, his attitude from the get-go was sour.

9 Gimbel's Manager

Played by Faizon Love

The manager at Gimbel's (Faizon Love) is an interesting one; without once checking to see if he knew Buddy as an employee, he simply sends Buddy off to work. Not to mention, he is shown to be very tense during the Christmas season, replicating the anxiety experienced during the holidays. Though somewhat silly at times— assuming that his employer is out to get him— this manager is not one to be messed with, as he takes the holiday season very seriously.

The Gimbel's manager definitely could have had a bit more Christmas cheer, but at least he knows how to run a business.

In general, Gimbel's manager is a little snarky and a perfectionist in terms of work. When telling Jovie (Zooey Deschanel) to cut the ribbons shorter, he didn’t seem interested in hearing her out, and when he saw how festive the store had become, he grew more concerned over his job, thinking a trick was being played on him. The Gimbel's manager definitely could have had a bit more Christmas cheer, but at least he knows how to run a business (apart from not knowing who exactly his employees are, but that's an entirely different issue).

8 Deb

Played by Amy Sedaris

Deb (Amy Sedaris) is one of Walter’s secretaries. Sweet by nature, she is more on the jolly side of the Christmas spectrum, welcoming Buddy and treating him kindly. While she tolerates Buddy's insane questions and antics, Deb tends to treat him almost like a child, which makes sense since he almost has the mental capacity of one. Still, not once is she ever rude to him, even when he can be mildly annoying at times.

An underappreciated character, Deb is a real one for helping Buddy during his time of need.

Though the publishing company seems to be doom and gloom, Deb is probably the only ray of light there, providing warm smiles as a secretary trapped in a corporate job that doesn’t encourage festivities or Christmas cheer. Even at the end of the film, she is shown singing along in a jolly manner, despite being stuck at the company on Christmas Eve. An underappreciated character, Deb is a real one for helping Buddy during his time of need.

7 Emily Hobbs

Played by Mary Steenburgen

Emily (Mary Steenburgen) is Walter’s wife, and she is the mother of Michael. Though she learns quickly that Buddy is the child of another woman that Walter loved, she is still very welcoming to Buddy and treats him like her own. She accepts him into her home without question, and she even encourages Walter to spend more time with Buddy.

Emily also reminds Walter that while his professional life is important, Christmastime is the time for family.

Emily is a kind woman who, while she does not appear very festive, tolerates and encourages Buddy’s Christmas festivities, even when he prepares (disgusting) meals high in sugar. Emily also reminds Walter that while his professional life is important, Christmastime is the time for family. She even goes as far as to let Walter know that Michael (Daniel Tay) is appreciative of having a brother who cares about him, especially since Walter spends most of his time working.

6 Walter Hobbs

Played by James Caan

Walter Hobbs is the paternal father of Buddy the Elf. Having fallen in love with a woman named Susan Welles at a young age, Buddy was given up for adoption due to unforeseen circumstances. Though he has his grievances with Buddy and his festive spirit, he accepts him hesitantly into his family. Initially, Walter doesn't believe that Buddy is his son, but after thorough testing, it's proven that he is, and Walter attempts to find ways to get rid of him.

Most surprising of all, Walter gives in to singing "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town," being the last bit of holiday cheer that helps Santa's sleigh fly into the sky.

Even though Walter is the epitome of anti-Christmas in the sense that he couldn’t care less about the holiday, he makes a complete adjustment as he grows fond of Buddy. He realizes throughout the course of the film that Christmas is a time for family, and instead of stressing over things that matter less, Walter should focus his energy on building relationships with the people he cares for most. Most surprising of all, Walter gives in to singing "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town," being the last bit of holiday cheer that helps Santa's sleigh fly into the sky.

5 Michael Hobbs

Played by Daniel Tay

Probably the jolliest of the family— apart from Buddy, of course— Michael is the son of Emily and Walter Hobbs. Due to his shaky relationship with his dad, Michael is a little more on the grumpy side at first, not really eager to see or spend time with Buddy. However, after Buddy saves him during a snowball fight, chasing off a bunch of bullies, Michael realizes that Buddy is not all that bad. The two then spend a lot of time together, decorating the house and putting up a Christmas tree.

Michael is one of the better influences in the film, reminding his dad on Christmas Eve that he is a workaholic who should instead focus on spending time with his family.

It's a sweet thing that after connecting with Buddy, Michael leans more towards festivities, playing a positive role in Buddy’s life as he encourages his brother to pursue his love interest. Michael is one of the better influences in the film, reminding his dad on Christmas Eve that he is a workaholic who should instead focus on spending time with his family. His emotional performance toward the end of the film where he claims that his dad never cares about his family is an emotionally moving one, serving as a reminder that sometimes family is more important than work.

4 Jovie

Played by Zooey Deschanel