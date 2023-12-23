The Big Picture Elf almost didn't get made because it was too similar to Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, causing legal concerns.

Jon Favreau drew heavy inspiration from Rudolph for Elf, including the costume design and stop-motion scenes.

Despite the legal concerns, Elf became a huge success, earning over $228 million worldwide and becoming a holiday movie favorite.

What's a holiday season without everyone's favorite oversized helper, Buddy the Elf? Buddy instilled important lessons for all of us, like Santa doesn't smell like beef and cheese, and there are, in fact, four main food groups. It's crazy to think about a holiday season without the overwhelming positivity and Christmas cheer, but we almost didn't see Elf in all its glory. Son of a nutcracker, that would've been a disaster!

Elf, starring Will Ferrell as Buddy, is the story of a baby who accidentally ends up at the North Pole, where he is raised into adulthood as one of the elves of Santa's workshop. Despite being the picture-perfect elf, Buddy couldn't shake the feeling that he didn't truly belong there. Maybe it was the fact that he's a six-foot-tall man among the elves, but who's to say? Buddy sets out to find his real dad and winds up in New York City to track down Walter Hobbs (James Caan) and get the answers he needs to find his real home.

New Line Cinema Was Worried 'Elf' Was Too Similar To 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer'

Elf was almost axed during production because it was too similar to another popular Christmas special, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. The Netflix documentary The Holiday Movies That Made Us revealed that there might have been too many similarities between the 1964 Christmas-time favorite and Jon Favreau's Elf. The production designer, Rusty Smith, stated that lawyers were swarming the sets to see if their production had stolen too much from the classic to be able to release the film.

Rankin/Bass is behind the Rudolph special in which Favreau and David Berenbaum, the writer of Elf, took direct inspiration. It was said in the documentary that the two loved the Rudolph special so much that they wanted Elf to match the aesthetic and pay homage to different parts of the original. Rudolph was a stop-motion film, and Elf displays scenes in which stop-motion is used. New Line Cinema became nervous that Favreau had stolen too much from the 1964 classic, so they sent the lawyers to the set, who started asking questions. The crew never shied away from saying that Favreau's inspiration for the film came from Rankin/Bass, so now it was a matter of what would fly legally to produce.

Jon Favreau's 'Elf' Was Heavily Influenced by 'Rudolph'

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Favreau reflected on receiving the script. He mentioned that it initially was a darker, PG-13-rated film. He didn't much love that idea, so instead, he envisioned a man who grew up living as an elf in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and the world he designed became a pastiche of the Rankin/Bass film. The costume design was almost a direct rip from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, down to Buddy's iconic green elf suit. Since what the team was doing was under so much scrutiny from lawyers, the production team was looking for different ways to get past legality issues. Some of the things the team proposed were Buddy's suit becoming blue instead of green and omitting the stop-motion scenes set in the North Pole.

The documentary doesn't go into too many details, but the production crew notes that they were cleared under any suspicion of flying too close to the Rudolph radar due to fast legal work. It truly is a Christmas miracle because Elf has amassed over $228 million worldwide since its release in 2003. Not only that, but it has become a mainstay in holiday movies and tends to find its way onto many Christmas movie lists. Elf also propelled Will Ferrell into more leading roles, and Favreau was provided with more opportunities, like directing Iron Man.

Elf is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

