‘Elf on the Shelf’ Movies, TV Shows Coming to Netflix in Big Deal

In a clever move for a Christmas classic, Netflix has partnered with The Lumistella Company to develop new movies and TV shows based on the beloved Elf on a Shelf brand.

The deal includes The Lumistella Company’s entire portfolio of brands, which include The Elf on the Shelf, Elf Pets and Elf Mates. The deal also calls for Lumistella’s existing animated short films Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue and Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale to stream on Netflix in North America this holiday season. That’s a whole lotta elf content, baby! What would Will Ferrell think?

Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee (The Lego Movie) and Miri Yoon will serve as a producers on all Elf On The Shelf content, including original live-action and animated series and movies for pre-school audiences as well as families. I’ve gotta tip my cap to Lee here, who always manages to be involved in exciting rights deals like this one because he’s good at what he does.

The Elf On The Shelf was created by Chanda Bell, Christa Pitts and Carol Aebersold, and they’ll remain involved with the property by serving as producers and executive producers on upcoming films and shows.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Netflix to create immersive and engaging original stories of Santa’s North Pole while providing heartfelt family-entertainment to fans all over the world,” said Lumistella’s Bell. “We are also pleased that fans in North America don’t have to wait to delve into the world of The Elf on the Shelf and their friendly Elf Pets, with the streaming giant carrying our newest animated Elf Pets titles this Christmas. We relish the opportunity to collaborate with Netflix to bring joyful family moments to life. This moment is a dream come true.”

Listen, I’m Jewish, so there weren’t a whole lot of elves on our shelves, but I get it! Christmas is a big deal, and the Elf on the Shelf is a holiday favorite for millions of kids and families out there, so rather than say “bah humbug!” I’ll applaud Netflix on nabbing this popular children’s franchise, and I look forward to hearing about the inevitable Elf on the Shelf Christmas specials until the end of time. If my niece wants to watch them, I will absolutely join her.

For more on Netflix’s content plans this Christmas, click here. And scroll below for a cute poem the streamer included in its announcement.

Twas early October and the crew at Netflix

were already keen for a holiday fix.

Though some said, “Too early! It’s too warm to care,”

the crew knew a special guest soon would be there.

No longer a secret to keep for themself…

What’s heading to Netflix? The Elf on the Shelf!

Throughout the North Pole, the work has begun

on series, and movies, and specials to run.

Animation… live action… both will appear

to deliver the world some holiday cheer.

In Tokyo. In Mumbai. From Montreal to Rome.

On a plane, on a train or in the comfort of home.

Whatever the name that you’ve given your elf,

soon Scout Elves will stream from Netflix’s shelf!

Santa’s own press room was quick to provide

a glimpse of what’s coming, and stated with pride:

“We’re thrilled to share stories of our North Pole friends,

bringing tales from the region where joy never ends!

The Elf Pets, our pals, will join us, of course!

You’ll get brand-new stories, straight from the source!

Our love for the world will be easy to see,

You’ll soon hear us sing in Italian, Thai and Hindi.

While we’re hard at work creating more stories and cheer,

there’s two Elf Pets specials on Netflix this year!”