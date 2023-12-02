The Big Picture Elf has become a beloved Christmas classic over the past 20 years, bringing joy to multiple generations.

RSVLTS has released a 20th anniversary Elf collection, featuring three different designs of button-up shirts.

Elf remains a timeless and heartwarming film, with a perfect blend of laughter and emotional moments.

It’s hard to believe that 2023 marks the 20th anniversary of Elf. This modern Christmas classic has been warming multiple generations' hearts every holiday season since 2003 and this cheer-worthy celebration has given companies a joyful excuse to release new products based on the franchise. This has included Funko with Warner Brothers even putting the film back in theaters this December. Now, to add to Buddy’s frosty riches, RSVLTS has unveiled their Elf 20th anniversary.

The collection features three different designs. There’s “Buddy’s Favorite Things”, which has Arctic Puffin, Baby Walrus, Mr. Narwhal, presents, Christmas trees, and the North Pole scattered around a white backdrop like snowflakes. This comes in both a long and short sleeve button-up design. The next short sleeve button-up, “We Can Take ‘Em”, recreates the iconic Central Park snow ball fight from Elf. Sights like the bride, Buddy, and Michael can be seen throughout, with some famous shots like Buddy’s slow motion jump from the trenches sure to bring back nostalgia for longtime fans. Finally, the last short sleeve button-up, “A Little of Elf-rything”, has Buddy making his long journey to New York City. Santa, Arctic Puffin, Mr. Narwhal, and the pesky racoon all make cameos in this jolly shirt.

When talking about the greatness of Elf, it’s hard not to touch on widely regarded tentpoles of the movie. From Will Ferrell’s timeless performance to Jon Favreau’s pitch-perfect direction to John Debney's magical musical score, it’s the rare film that has united young and old to spread Christmas cheer for all to hear. It doesn’t matter if you were a kid when the film came out or a kid right now during its 20th anniversary, Buddy the Elf most likely has a place in your heart.

'Elf' Is a Coming-of-Age Story With Christmas Bliss at Its Heart

The film remains a blissful, hilarious, and endlessly warm coming-of-age fish-out-of-water story. Whether you're watching Elf for the first time or the 2000th time this holiday season, something as simple as Buddy getting hit by a taxi in the middle of a montage will have you erupting in laughter. While, at the same time, Buddy’s father, Walter, (played marvelously by James Caan) rediscovering the true meaning of Christmas will have you emotionally going through a book of tissues. There have been a handful of great holiday films since its release, but Elf truly feels like the last Christmas classic.

Elf is currently streaming on Max, but the film is back in theaters as well. You can view your local showtimes on Fandango’s website. However, before you head out to the theater to relive your childhood, you can shop RSVLTS’ 20th anniversary Elf collection on their website.

Close

Elf Raised as an oversized elf, Buddy travels from the North Pole to New York City to meet his biological father, Walter Hobbs, who doesn't know he exists and is in desperate need of some Christmas spirit. Release Date October 9, 2003 Director Jon Favreau Cast Will Ferrell, James Caan, Bob Newhart, Edward Asner, Mary Steenburgen, Zooey Deschanel Rating PG Runtime 97 Main Genre Comedy

Watch Now