Bye Buddy, I hope you find your Hulu! This November, one of the most iconic holiday films of all time, Elf, starring Will Ferrell, is making its way to Hulu. Starting on November 1, Elf will be available to stream as many times as you want in the big build up to the festive season. For those of you strange people out there who don't know what Elf is, the movie is Ferrell's beloved 2003 Christmas comedy that has become one of the most iconic winter films of all time since its release over 20 years ago. Directed by Jon Favreau — whatever became of him? — the movie is a perfect mix of comedy, heartwarming moments, holiday magic, and slapstick, which makes it perfect for audiences of all games.

In Elf, Ferrell steps into the jingly shoes of Buddy the Elf, a human who has been raised by elves at the North Pole after being rescued as a baby. Buddy goes on an epic quest from the North Pole all the way to New York City to find his biological father (James Caan) after discovering that, as a 6'5" full-grown man, he is in fact not an elf. Buddy's childlike wonder at, well, everything paired with Ferrell's ability to actually make it work is a fantastic match for the movie, and it is full of quotable lines from beginning to end.

The Legacy of 'Elf'

Elf played a huge role in boosting the profile of Ferrell into a bona fide leading man in Hollywood. He was able to transition from a player on Saturday Night Live into the star we know now. Elf was also a significant film for Jon Favreau as a director, and a huge financial win too, grossing over $220 million worldwide off a $33 million budget. The film’s success helped pave the way for Favreau to direct blockbuster hits like Iron Man in 2008, which, in turn, played a crucial role in launching the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the behemoth that dominates popular culture even to this day.

Head on your own odyssey to New York City with Buddy the Elf when the movie lands on Hulu on November 1, and make sure you load up on sugar – you'll need it to keep up with the film and Buddy's antics! Stay tuned to Collider for more news on the best festive films coming to streaming over the holiday period.