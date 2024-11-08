There's no doubt that Elf is a modern Christmas classic. The story of Will Ferell's Buddy the Elf journeying to the concrete jungle in search of his biological father is one brimming with side-splitting fun and plenty of heart, with millions tuning in like clockwork each winter to see the chaos unfold once again. The holidays seem to be coming earlier each year, with the streamers representing that by advertising their biggest yuletide hits as soon as Halloween shuts its evil eyes. One such hit is, of course, Elf, with the nation clearly already ready to don their jingle bells and ride the sleigh into Christmas, with Elf ranked 2nd on Max on November 5, 2024.

Elf is a movie soaked in the joys of the festive period, from gorgeous snowfall to enticing presents. However, at its core is a tale that transcends the holidays, helping cement the movie's legacy and make it a wonderful watch even without any Christmas spirit. Elf's tender heart and message of identity and familial unity is one that will never grow tiresome, which has certainly gone a long way to keeping the film at the top of many people's December - or, in this case, November - watchlist. Here's a reminder of the synopsis for Elf:

"Buddy (Will Ferrell) was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised to adulthood among Santa's elves. Unable to shake the feeling that he doesn't fit in, the adult Buddy travels to New York, in full elf uniform, in search of his real father. As it happens, this is Walter Hobbs (James Caan), a cynical businessman. After a DNA test proves this, Walter reluctantly attempts to start a relationship with the childlike Buddy with increasingly chaotic results."

'Elf' Was a Box Office Success

Image via New Line Cinema

Not just a critically acclaimed work of festive fiction with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 86%, Elf was also a major financial hit back in 2003, finishing the year as the seventh-highest-grossing movie domestically. Thanks to a US haul of $181 million and an international total of $46 million, Elf helped itself to $227 million worldwide, becoming Ferrell's second-highest-grossing movie in his burgeoning career at the time. Made for a reported budget of $33 million, clearly a sprinkling of festive magic helped propel Elf to triumph, earning more than seven times its costs.

Elf is currently second on Max's top 10. You can catch the Christmas film on the streamer now.

Elf Raised as an oversized elf, Buddy travels from the North Pole to New York City to meet his biological father, Walter Hobbs, who doesn't know he exists and is in desperate need of some Christmas spirit. Release Date November 7, 2003 Director Jon Favreau Cast Will Ferrell , Zooey Deschanel , James Caan , Mary Steenburgen , Edward Asner , Bob Newhart , Daniel Tay Runtime 97 minutes Writers David Berenbaum

Watch on Max