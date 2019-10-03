First ‘Eli’ Trailer Reveals Netflix’s Bubble Boy Horror Movie

0

Netflix has released the first Eli trailer for the upcoming horror film, which is a mashup of a psychological thriller and a haunted house movie. Directed by Ciarán Foy (Sinister 2), the film stars Charlie Shotwell as a young boy plagued with an unknown illness that causes him to be allergic to the outside world. After living his life inside a sealed-off environment, his parents put him in the hands of a doctor (Lili Taylor) whose new treatments promise to heal the boy. But are these treatments actually helping or hurting, and is the secluded hospital housing haunted secrets of its own?

The trailer is effective, and again this looks to be a mashup of a “what’s really happening?” thriller and a haunted house movie, with Netflix clearly trying to draw parallels to the supremely successful anthology series The Haunting of Hill House. The film doesn’t look to be breaking the mold in any way, but it also looks like a film that’s an easy “sure” if you’re looking for something spooky to check out on Netflix—especially as the quality horror offerings are becoming fewer and farther between.

Check out the Eli trailer below, and click here for a list of all the new horror movies and shows coming to Netflix in October. Written by David Chirchirillo, Ian Goldberg, and Richard Naing, the film also stars Max Martini, Sadie Sink, and Kelly Reilly. Eli premieres on Netflix on October 18th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Eli: