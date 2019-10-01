Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Eli Roth Will Produce ‘10-31′, a Popular Horror Script He Says “Grabs You By the Throat”

by      October 1, 2019

0

death-wish-eli-roth-director

Jack-of-all-trades Eli Roth is putting on his producer cap to help bring promising horror script 10-31 to life on the big screen. Recent Roth-produced projects include the horror flick Haunt and Eli Roth’s History of Horror. In addition to 10-31, he will also be producing indie horror movie Lake Mead in the near future.

aftershock-eli-roth

Image via Radius-TWC

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves! According to Deadline10-31 has been a much-pursued script in Hollywood. The movie is based on a story written by Laurie Anderson and adapted by screenwriters Ian Shorr (Splinter) and Peter Gamble. True to its title, Deadline notes the movie “follows a young woman who takes her niece and nephew trick-or-treating and discovers a note inside a candy wrapper that says there’s a killer loose on her block.”

Roth was effusive in his excitement about boarding the project, noting in a statement,

“Very rarely do you get a script that grabs you by the throat, holds you until the last page, and gives you nightmares after. I don’t want to reveal too much, but this is one of the best, scariest premises for a horror film that I have read in years. Slasher films are my favorite subgenre of horror, and this script has all the ingredients of a new classic. We are very excited to make this film with Orion, who we have a long relationship with, and who understand what it takes to make a no holds barred scary movie.”

10-31 co-producer Roger Birnbaum, the man behind Arts District Entertainment, also remarked in a statement that “10-31 is exactly the type of movie that Eli and I have been looking to make for Arts District Entertainment: Smart, elevated genre for a wide audience. The writing has originality, style, elegance, and most of all, real tension and scares. We look forward to a great production with Orion.”

It’s still early days on 10-31‘s production but if ever there was a way to kick off the spookiest month of the year, this news about Roth’s next project is it.

Related Content
Previous Article
'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Supermen Brandon Routh and Tyler Hoechlin Suit Up…
Next Article
The Best Comedies on Netflix Right Now (October 2019)
Tags

Latest News

Close