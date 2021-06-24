Discovery+ has just acquired rights to the upcoming Eli Roth shark film titled FIN, set to premiere on the streamer on July 13. The film is produced by Lionsgate and Pilgrim Media Group and features Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio and actress Nina Dobrev as executive producers. FIN will features work from photographer Michael Muller and support from organizations including Oceana, Sea Shepherd, and Wild Aid.

During the film, Roth and a professional group of scientists, researchers, and activists will sail around the globe uncovering the truth behind the deaths of millions of sharks and exposing the criminal enterprise impacting the extinction of the sea creatures. Along with DiCaprio and Dobrev, President of Lionsgate Nonfiction Television and Pilgrim CEO and Chair Craig Piligian, Gretchen Stockdale and Nicholas Caprio, Mohamed El Manasterly, Mike Nichols, Eddie Rohwedder, Michael Muller, Jennifer Davisson, and Phillip Watson will also join as executive producers.

RELATED: Discovery+ Picks Up the Deeply Personal Selma Blair Doc, ‘Introducing, Selma Blair

Roth explained his exciting and challenging experiences filming FIN while remembering the reasons why he was doing it, stating:

“FIN is the scariest film I’ve ever made, and certainly the most dangerous, but I wanted to send a message of hope to end this needless massacre of sharks. They keep our oceans clean to produce half our oxygen, and they deserve our respect and deserve to be saved, especially now when the shark fin sales ban is going before the House. ... It’s an honor to be joined by Leonardo DiCaprio to bring it to discovery+ audiences, and I couldn’t have done this film without the incredible support of Lionsgate and the amazing team at Pilgrim. I wanted to show the crisis from all sides and paired with an action campaign we can make the change necessary to protect them. Fifty years ago the world came together to save the whales, then we did it for dolphins, and recently for Orcas. It’s time to do the same for sharks, and time is running out.”

Lisa Holme, Group SVP of Content and Commercial Strategy for Discovery, Inc. also added to the excitement of the film being acquired by Discovery+ and the awareness it will spread, saying, "Discovery is the undisputed leader in shark programming and we will extend that expertise into the streaming space this summer on discovery+, with must-see content for shark lovers and enthusiasts. Perhaps no project is more important and timely than FIN, as we bring awareness to the serious threats these beautiful fish are facing."

FIN is set to premiere exclusively on Discovery+ July 13 in honor of Shark Week, the network's longest-running summer series. Check out the exciting new promo below:

KEEP READING: New Streaming Service Discovery+ Is Where To Get Your 90 Day Fiance Fix (And That's Okay) | Review

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Harder They Fall': First Trailer Teases a Star-Studded & Action-Packed Netflix Western The film features the likes of Regina King, Idris Elba, LaKeith Stanfield, and more.

Read Next

Austin Slenk (59 Articles Published) More From Austin Slenk