The Big Picture Thanksgiving, a slasher film by Eli Roth, offers a delicious blend of humor, horror, and sharp commentary on family and holidays.

The 4K/Blu-ray/Digital steelbook release features a chilling design and a signed letter from the film's killer, John Carver.

Thanksgiving made over $46 million worldwide and a sequel has been greenlit for 2025.

There have been a ton of great slashers that have stabbed horror fans’ hearts in the 2020s. Whether it be Scream’s new era or original thrills like Sick, the genre has been eating well. However, one of the most entertaining slashers to serve us in the last year was Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving. The film, born from a fake trailer in 2007’s Grindhouse, had a long road to the big screen. However, when it drew blood last November, it was a surprise box office hit. It took full advantage of its twisted take on the American family-centric holiday. Now, Thanksgiving is coming to 4K for the first time with a new delicious Steelbook.

The 4K/Blu-ray/Digital combo pack Steelbook features a chilling design of an axe slicing into an ill-fated turkey on the front cover. That appears to be the slip cover of the release with the burnt mask of the slasher’s now-famous killer John Carver on the back. The steelbook itself bears the main poster of Thanksgiving, John Carver at the ready with the same axe, on the front, while various iterations of his chilling mask haunt the back. There probably won’t be any new special features, but this edition also comes with a signed letter from John Carver himself. Thanksgiving already had a standard Blu-ray release earlier this year. However, it never got the 4K treatment until now.

Horror Fans Are Eating Well This Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving was a return to the form for the modern-classic whodunit slasher. While Roth has had some cult horror hits in the past like Cabin Fever and Hostel, Thanksgiving was the director cooking with gas. The kills were equally creative and gruesome, the blend of humor and horrific thrills was up there with the best of the sub-genre, and the commentary on family and the holiday season was as sharp as a carving knife.

There wasn’t a dull moment in the film and the revenge-filled mystery at the heart of it harkened back to some of the best 90s/2000s slashers like Scream, Valentine, and I Know What You Did Last Summer. The ensemble cast also gave this film a juicy spark of energy, with Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae and Rick Hoffman being standouts. However, Roth also gave this generation another great “Final Girl” in Nell Verlaque’s Jessica Wright. Because the film made over $46 million worldwide on a small $15 million budget, a sequel has already been greenlit for 2025.

Where Can You Stream ‘Thanksgiving’?

Thanksgiving is currently carving out its revenge on Netflix. The 4K Steelbook will be released on October 15, 2024, just in time to mentally prepare for family time this holiday season. You can pre-order it currently on Amazon for $55.99 USD. The trailer for Thanksgiving can be viewed above.

Thanksgiving After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts - the birthplace of the infamous holiday. Release Date November 17, 2023 Director Eli Roth Cast Rick Hoffman , Gina Gershon , Patrick Dempsey , Milo Manheim , Addison Rae Runtime 107 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Jeff Rendell , Eli Roth Expand

Watch on Netflix