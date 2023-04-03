The holiday will be arriving earlier this year as Sony Pictures has revealed, via the company's Twitter account, the official release date for Thanksgiving, the hotly anticipated holiday-themed slasher film. Just in time for its titular holiday, the film is set to debut in theaters on November 17. Alongside announcing the film's release date, Sony also revealed a teaser image from the film, which features the tagline "all will be carved," hinting at a bloody time at the movies.

With its November 17 release now set, the movie will see heavy competition as the holiday movie season gears up for a crowded slate of films. The movie will debut in theaters on the same day as The Hunger Games: A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, a prequel to the original series. While the Hunger Games franchise has proven to be lucrative at the box office, the release of Thanksgiving could serve as a good counter-programming for audiences looking to experience a terrifying time at the movies instead.

Directed by Eli Roth, the upcoming film, based on the fake trailer depicted in Grindhouse, will see the return of the director to his original horror roots and takes place in a small town in Massachusetts and will center on a slasher who wreaks havoc during the beloved holiday. Patrick Dempsey will be starring in the film, which is currently in production, alongside Addison Rae, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Nell Verlaque, Milo Manheim, Nell Verlaque, Gina Gershon, Tim Dillon, and Rick Hoffman.

Eli Roth's Return to Horror Films

While there has been a fair share of holiday-themed horror films over the years, with notable examples being Krampus and Black Christmas, both of which took place during Christmas, Thanksgiving will be one of the few horror movies set during its titular holiday. Whether the film will resonate with audiences remains to be seen, but with Roth at the helm, audiences are at the very least likely to be served a bloody treat this holiday season. Alongside the release of Thanksgiving, Roth is also attached as director for Borderlands, an upcoming adaptation of the video game franchise of the same name, but no official release date has been set yet. With two noteworthy projects down the line, fans have much to look forward to as they eagerly await the arrival of a new Thanksgiving treat this year.

Thanksgiving will be served in theaters on November 17. Check out the official first look at the upcoming film below.