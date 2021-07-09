The first trailer for No Man of God, the upcoming historical drama inspired by the imprisonment and judgment of serial killer Ted Bundy, has released its first trailer. Instead of focusing on the crimes and capture of the killer, No Man of God will unveil the strange relationship between Bundy (Luke Kirby) and Bill Hagmaier (Elijah Wood), the FBI agent he ultimately confessed to.

The trailer takes us to the moment after Bundy was caught and convicted. The young Hagmaier decides to talk to the serial killer and get a confession, which could bring peace to the families of the women Bundy murdered and also push the FBI agent's career. But, unfortunately, to get a confession, Hagmaier needs to get close to Bundy, a dangerous relationship that blurs the line between right and wrong.

Ted Bundy’s crimes were already adapted to film several times, most recently in the Zac Efron-led Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. No Man of God, however, tries to present a different side of the story by focusing entirely on what happens after the killer is behind bars. This change of scene allows the film to explore the killer’s psyche instead of recreating his crimes. It’s an interesting approach, and with a cast such as this, we can have high hopes it will succeed.

Directed by Amber Sealey from a script written by Kit Lesser, No Man of God is produced by SpectreVision, the company behind Mandy, Color Out of Space, and A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night. No Man of God will hit theaters and VOD this August 27. Check the new trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis of No Man of God:

In 1980, Ted Bundy was sentenced to death by electrocution. In the years that followed, he agreed to disclose the details of his crimes, but only to one man. No Man of God is based on the true story of the strange and complicated relationship that developed between FBI agent Bill Hagmaier and an incarcerated Ted Bundy in the years leading to Bundy's execution.

