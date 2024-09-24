Over the summer, Oz Perkins fully blew our minds with his latest feature-length production, Longlegs. Not only were audiences completely intrigued by the plotline and performances from leading stars Maika Monroe (It Follows) and Nicolas Cage (Face/Off), but the movie quickly climbed the box office charts to earn the bragging rights of being Neon’s highest-grossing domestic release. While he’s long been in the business of helming some of the most inventive and spine-chilling movies in the genre, including I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House and The Blackcoat’s Daughter, Longlegs introduced Perkins to an even wider audience. One person beyond thrilled for the director to finally receive his fair share of praise is Elijah Wood (Wilfred), who will soon appear in Perkins’ upcoming adaptation of Stephen King’s The Monkey.

During a conversation with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff at Fantastic Fest for his upcoming film, Bookworm, Wood shared his excitement that his pal was finally getting the recognition he deserves. He said:

“I'm just thrilled that people are finally… Listen, Oz has been quietly ticking away and making extraordinary genre films for years, and I've long wondered when he was gonna have his moment. It's just thrilling that he finally is, and he deserves it. He's an extraordinary atmosphere master, an incredible filmmaker, and a great writer. This is an exciting time.”

Elijah Wood Reflects On His Time Working with Oz Perkins

Close

Although they had been buddies for a while, Wood and Perkins collaborated professionally for the first time together on The Monkey. With only kind words for his friend and peer, Wood said:

“Working with him, because I've known him personally a little bit prior to him asking me to come and join that — and by the way, I'm in the tiniest little moment in that movie — first of all, he's extremely generous and kind. He's a really sweet person and he's a great collaborator. He lets everyone kind of do their job. He's very confident on set, but he also is very relaxed. The environment was so warm and kind, and his crew is super lovely, so I think I was really impressed by that. He hires right and he trusts his collaborators. I don't know that there was a moment of, like, ‘Oh, he's got this particular ability.’ He wrote a great script and cast really good actors that I got to work with. I'm not referring to myself, but you know, a great group of people.”

While Wood couldn't share a ton about what to expect from The Monkey, he told Collider that he's "stoked for that because The Monkey is unlike anything he's made." He continued, promising that, "It's a really gory comedy, and he's not known for that. He wrote something really fun."

The Monkey is set to arrive in cinemas on February 21, 2025.