Elijah Wood has done a bit of everything. He’s dabbled across mediums and across genres for decades now. We all know him best from his iconic role as Frodo in Lord of the Rings and while his dramatic chops are clear for all to see in roles like this and countless others he’s taken over the years, he also has a habit of picking some goofier, stranger roles that let him flex what might be his greatest talent: playing the strangest little guys you've ever seen. What’s impressive isn’t just his prolificness nor his ability to get into these zanier roles but rather the many varieties of weird little guy Wood has managed to breathe life into over the course of his career.

Elijah Wood For The Children

Over The Garden Wall is everyone’s favorite go-to fall comfort show, though the subject matter itself isn’t quite as comforting as the warm fall aesthetic it portrays. Wood’s character, Wirt, is the older of two young brothers stranded in mysterious and treacherous woods, trying to find their way home. As a pubescent teen, Wirt is characteristically awkward struggling to find his place in the world. He’s weird not just in the ways teenage boys are normally a little weird, Wood brings even more dimension to his awkwardness through his performance. His voice cracks and breaks, he squeaks and stutters, and he has a fondness for overdramatic poetry that tips him just past the edge, slightly cringey teen to full on lovable oddball. Wirt may not be the weirdest of Elijah Wood’s characters, but Wirt’s weirdness would not be the same without him.

For many people in Gen-Z, Lord of the Rings was not the first place we saw Elijah Wood. Instead, for some the first role they saw him in was as The Guy from Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over. The Guy is an NPC (non-playable character) in the game the movie takes place in: Game Over. He’s introduced as an extremely powerful leader and someone who will help Juni (Daryl Sabara). He pops up in a literal blaze of glory in shiny chrome armor, proclaiming his title. The Guy offers Juni and his companions a quick, cliché inspiring speech before leading them to the next level… Where he immediately dies. It's a glorified cameo role, wrapped in a layer of cheese paramount to the Spy Kids vibe.

Deeply Depressed Guys With Wacky Friends

Wilfred was a bizarre show. A fitting place for Wood to play another strange little man. In it, he plays Ryan Newman, a depressed man who for some reason sees his neighbor’s dog, Wilfred (Jason Gann), as a full-grown man in a mangy dog costume. He spends a lot of the series talking to Wilfred in his basement and smoking weed with him. Wilfred essentially functions as a messy sort of therapist for Ryan, helping him to slowly come to grips with himself. Ryan’s extremely codependent and comes to rely on Wilfred. Elijah Wood has an ability to balance the comedy of this character with the sadness of his internal struggles, bringing out a weirdly heartfelt yet surrealist experience. The timid nature of many of his characters like this is like a protective coating which, when cracked, allows us to see so many weird, wild, and even terrible dimensions of his character and there’s no exception here.

While Todd Brotzmann is far from Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency’s weirdest character, he’s still definitely strange enough to deserve his lead role. Todd is a burnout in a dead end job who by fate or coincidence (Dirk and Todd would disagree on which) end up helping psychic detective Dirk Gently (Samuel Barnett) solve crimes. He’s a bit meaner than some of Wood’s other roles, which helps to set him apart. Todd’s often stuck trying to play the straight man to Dirk’s eccentricity but as they grow closer, they both grow stranger. He’s constantly in over his head, stumbling into murder scenes, solving labyrinthine puzzles underground, or accidentally time traveling, he’s someone who’s just kind of had to learn to roll with the punches. Todd’s a mess in a more relatable way than most of these characters but Wood brings out a sort of sewer rat quality in him that brings out so much humor and sadness in the character simultaneously.

Villainous Little Freaks in Elijah Wood's Filmography

The character Elijah Wood plays in Sin City is mute so rather than the kind of frantic and frazzled weird guys we tend to see from his more absurd and comedic roles, instead we get the unsettling calmness of Kevin. Kevin is a cannibal killer who is only in one part of the film, but his creepiness is persistent. Wood’s placid face the whole time even while the character stalks, fights, and is eventually devoured and killed gives him an almost inhuman quality. And the film uses Wood’s naturally wide and bright eyes to make his constant staring even more unnerving.

Maniac also features Wood playing a serial killer but this time the entire film is shot from his point-of-view. Because Wood is so often not in-frame or only shown in reflections much of his performance relies on his voice work. His voice is shaky, demanding, and frightening. He’s playing a psychopath, so it makes perfect sense that Wood would let himself step into that derangement but especially impressive because he manages to pull it off while barely showing his face at all. Definitely on the less fun spectrum of his weird little guys, but his villainous roles show just how far Wood can push the dial on his weirdness from relatable quirky to frighteningly deranged.

Image via Showtime

Most recently we’ve seen Elijah Wood flex his weirdo acting chops in Yellowjackets as Walter Tattersall, a citizen detective that likes to crack cases on the forums like main character Misty Quigley (Christina Ricci). But unlike Misty, he doesn’t seem to be moonlighting as a serial killer as well as a sleuth. He’s just as prone to checking minor details as she is, paranoidally checking his hotel room for potential bugs. Walter is also just as willing to get hands on with potential suspects, including Misty. Sure, he’s an eccentric little guy who likes show tunes, lucked out with a lawsuit that made him rich, and uses his abundant free time sleuthing, but he’s also the only person who’s figured out Misty’s involvement in a murder and, even more confusingly, doesn’t seem to have a problem with it. He’s got the same sort of harmless appearance paired with an insatiable intellect that makes Misty so dangerous. And anyone can see how strange they both are.

And of course, an actor as prolific as Elijah Wood has many, many more roles that span dozens of different character types. Certainly more that probably fit into the weird little guy type. But this is simply a broad overview to appreciate the range Wood has and the depth he brings to his characters. Whether it's the way he uses his voice, his innate talent for physicality, or just the way he flashes his scared little doe eyes with just the right amount of deranged energy, Elijah Wood thrives in these weird little roles. Wood is always putting quirks into his characters that make them a little bit weirder, and they feel all the more real for it, even when they come from wild stories.