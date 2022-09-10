D23 Expo is in full swing, and Disney and their respective properties are sharing a plethora of content throughout the weekend on already announced and new projects. During their Friday showcase, Pixar announced a brand-new movie is on the way, titled Elio. Along with the general announcement, they revealed their two leads. Yonas Kibreab will play the title role, with America Ferrera starring as Elio's mother Olga Solis.

Elio will follow its title character, an 11-year-old boy "who finds himself transported across the galaxy & mistaken for the intergalactic Ambassador for our planet Earth." Though further details remain under wraps for the time being, Pixar shared a first look at what to expect from the film. The image showcases our young protagonist as he stands on what already looks to be a fantastical planet filled with strange and intriguing creatures and more.

Ferrera is no stranger to animated movies, having done voice work for the beloved How to Train Your Dragon series, for which she was the voice of Astrid. She then reprised the role for the series, DreamWorks Dragons as well as various related shorts. While her voice is recognizable, she's also well-known in the live action space. Most recently, she starred in the NBC sitcom Superstore as Amy Sosa, a floor supervisor turned manager turned corporate higher up. Though she was absent for much of Season 6, she returned for the series finale. Earlier in her career, Ferrera starred in ABC's Ugly Betty, and is also recognized for The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. Her next upcoming project is the Margot Robbie-led Barbie.

Kibreab may be most recognizable to Star Wars fans, as he appeared in a few episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi as Jedi Youngling. As he's still rather young, much of his work has consisted of guest spots on various TV shows, including Silicon Valley and Raven's Home. Along with Elio, his next upcoming project will be Pupstruction, which is currently in pre-production.

Elio is among a slew of animated projects to look forward to in the next couple of years. Inside Out, Disney and Pixar's well-loved 2015 hit, has officially received a sequel that is currently in the works. Later this year, revisit Zootopia with brand new stories in Zootopia+, set to release this November on Disney+. Strange World is also set to release in November in theaters. Next year, viewers can flock to theaters to catch Elemental. Other projects include Iwájú, Wish, Hit or Miss, and many more.

Elio is expected to premiere Summer 2024. Check out Ferrera reflecting on her early career below:

