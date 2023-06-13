Pixar has released the first trailer for their latest original story, which will feature a boy as the representative of our entire planet. While Elio isn't scheduled to hit theaters until March 1, the concept is already being presented to audiences, setting the stage for a heartwarming adventure that will attempt to earn a place in their hearts. Everything changes for the titular character when he is selected by aliens to be the ambassador of Earth, placing the weight of being the voice of an entire planet on the shoulders of a young boy. If it's not easy being a local politician, try playing the part for billions of people.

Adrian Molina, who has previously worked with the studio for titles such as Coco and Lightyear, will be making his directorial debut with the upcoming release, creating an entirely new world after Pixar's focus on sequels over the course of the last decade. When it comes to the voice cast, America Ferrera and Yonas Kibreab will bring their best performances to the table, with Kibreab being responsible for voicing the protagonist. Intergalactic fun awaits anyone who dares to enter the world of Elio, as one of the major animation studios in the world prepares to expand their impressive legacy.

Beyond what they have planned for Elio, there's only one film left in Pixar's officially announced projects at the moment. After enjoying a great amount of success in 2015, including the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and a nod in the Best Original Screenplay category, Riley and her emotions will be back in Inside Out 2. The mechanics of that universe has always been an interesting sight to behold, and with Riley entering puberty, there's almost a guarantee that her emotions will be out of control. The sequel is currently scheduled to hit theaters about a year from now.

Image via Pixar

RELATED: The 13 Best Pixar Villains of All Time, Ranked

Elemental is Coming to Theatres This Month

While the release of the first trailer for Elio was held during the context of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival and Market, it was also scheduled to coincide with the upcoming release of Pixar's latest adventure, Elemental. Coming to theatres in two weeks, the movie will deal with two people conformed by different elements, fire and water, who establish a friendship that could even turn into romance. However, their society doesn't accept relationships between people from different communities with open arms, and the protagonists of the story will try to make their bond work within that context.

You can check out the first trailer for Elio below, before the movie opens in theaters on March 1: