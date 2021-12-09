It looks like The Talented Mr. Ripley has some sincerely talented friends. Deadline reports that actor and musician Eliot Sumner has joined the cast of Showtime’s Ripley, an all-new drama series based on author Patricia Highsmith’s series of Tom Ripley novels. Sumner joins Andrew Scott and Johnny Flynn — as the leads from Highsmith’s iconic The Talented Mr. Ripley — in the series from The Night Of’s Steven Zaillian, in an as-yet-unnamed role.

Ripley is set to make use of Highsmith’s extensive series of novels on Tom Ripley, following the small-time grifter (Scott) as he is hired by a wealthy man to bring his vagabond artist son, Dickie Greenleaf (Flynn) home from Italy, where he is living a comfortable and debaucherous life on his own trust fund. As Tom accepts the offer, he has no idea what world he is stepping into, as he enters a game that will involve deceit, fraud, and murder. Sumner is set to play a friend of Dickie’s who is suspicious of Tom’s motives as he draws closer to Dickie.

Ripley is one of a number of projects adapting Highsmith’s Tom Ripley tales for the screen, most notable among them being The Talented Mr. Ripley, the 1999 film starring Jude Law and Matt Damon which received five Oscar nominations, including Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Law. Sumner, the child of musician Sting and actress Trudie Styler, joins the series after appearances in this year’s Bond flick, No Time to Die, as well as A Mouthful of Air starring Amanda Seyfried.

Zaillian is set to write and direct the entire first season of Ripley, which also stars Dakota Fanning as Marge Sherwood, and is executive produced by Zaillian, Garrett Basch, Guymon Casady, Ben Forkner, Sharon Levy, Philipp Keel and Charlie Corwin. No release date has been announced for the series.

