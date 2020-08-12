Elisabeth Moss and Blumhouse Are Making Another Psychological Thriller Together

The Invisible Man is easily one of the best horror movies of the year so far (can you believe it came out this year?!) and Elisabeth Moss, as is her way, delivers one of the year’s best performances in it. Which means that it’s pretty dang great news that the actress is set to re-team with Blumhouse for a new psychological thriller, Mrs. March.

Based on Virginia Feito‘s novel of the same name, Mrs. March will star Moss as the title character, “a polished Upper East Side housewife who unravels when she begins to suspect the detestable protagonist of her husband’s latest bestselling novel is based on her.” So far, so good. In fact, between The Invisible Man, The Handmaid’s Tale, Her Smell, and Queen of Earth(just to name a few,) Moss might just be the reigning champion of performances that call for a bit of unraveling.

Moss is also producing and developing the project alongside Lindsey McManus via her Love and Squalor Pictures production banner. Jason Blum will produce for Blumhouse. Virginia Feito, Carla Hacken and Bea Sequeira will executive produce, and Feito will pen the screenplay, adapting from her own novel, which is set to hit U.S. shelves in August, 2021.

“I read Virginia’s novel in one sitting and was so captured by it I knew I had to make it and play Mrs. March. As a character, she is fascinating, complex, and deeply human and I can’t wait to sink my teeth into her. Mrs. March is exactly the kind of engaging and challenging female-led project that Love And Squalor Pictures is built to make,” Moss said in a statement. “As a company, we are thrilled to make our debut announcement in the features space as partners with Blumhouse. Having worked with Jason on US and the company on The Invisible Man, I am constantly struck by their creativity and intelligence. Jason Blum is a powerhouse force in the world of storytelling and I am personally honored to be in the Blumhouse family.”

“Not only is Elisabeth one of the finest actors of her generation but she’s an unabashed fan of genre material and an incredible collaborator. Lindsey and Elisabeth have impeccable taste, when they brought us Mrs. March we jumped at the chance to work with them,” said Jason Blum.

The Invisible Man was a commercial and critical success for Blumhouse, taking in $120 million worldwide on a reported $7 million budget, so there’s no mystery to why the studio keeps re-teaming with the creative team. Last month, the production house re-teamed with director Leigh Whannell on Universal’s Wolfman, which is set to star Ryan Gosling. And as for Moss, she’s keeping busy as ever with Wes Anderson‘s The French Dispatch and Taika Waititi‘s sports comedy Next Goal Wins already in the can, The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 on the way, and the new time-traveling Apple TV+ thriller series The Shining Girls in the works.