Elisabeth Moss to Play Axe Murderer in True Crime Series ‘Candy’ from ‘The Act’ Duo

Hot off her starring turn in the year’s best narrative feature The Invisible Man, Elisabeth Moss has signed on to play accused axe murderer Candy Montgomery in the true crime series Candy from some of the folks behind The Act.

The limited series is based on the true story of Montgomery, a married mother of two in Texas who allegedly killed her friend from church, Betty Gore, with an axe back in 1980. The case made headlines, especially when all the sordid details were revealed and Montgomery’s motive was exposed. The story was previously adapted as a TV movie titled A Killing in a Small Town that aired on CBS in 1990 and won Barbara Hershey an Emmy.

The Act co-creator Nick Antosca will executive produce alongside his Eat the Cat partner Alex Hedlund as well as Robin Veith, who worked on The Act as a writer and co-executive producer. Veith wrote the pilot script, and has prior experience writing for Moss, having served as a writer on Mad Men. She and Antosca are both currently under overall deals at UCP.

“I have been wanting to play an anti-heroine for a while now, and have been trying to work with Robin again after Mad Men for even longer, so when she asked me if I wanted to play a housewife from Texas who, some would say, got away with murder, I simply said, ‘Where do I sign?’ Adding the opportunity to work with Nick after his incredible work on The Act was like taking a delicious dessert and putting 100 cherries on top,” Moss said in a statement. She’ll also serve as an executive producer along with Lindsey McManus, while Jim Atkinson and John Bloom will serve as consulting producers.

There’s no network or streamer involved in Candy yet, but the series hails from Universal Content Productions, which was behind both The Act and Dirty John, and has really embraced true crime series as a strategy going forward. UCP is also developing a Joe Exotic series that will star Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin in addition to a Peacock series based on the hit podcast Dr. Death, plus shows based on the Massachusetts texting suicide case and the famous kidnapping of Jan Broberg, the latter of which Antosca will tackle himself.

Moss won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her performance in The Handmaid’s Tale, and a second Golden Globe for her work in Top of the Lake. Her acclaimed turn as Peggy Olson on Mad Men earned her six Emmy nominations, so she’s incredibly well-respected by her peers, and she’ll soon be seen alongside half of Hollywood in Wes Anderson‘s ensemble piece The French Dispatch.

In addition to The Invisible Man, which performed very well in theaters before they shut down due to the pandemic, Moss can currently be seen in the movie Shirley on Hulu. She also has a supporting role in Taika Waititi‘s sports movie Next Goal Wins on the horizon. Click here to watch Perri Nemiroff‘s interview with Moss as part of Collider’s Ladies Night.