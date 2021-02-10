Paramount's event series The Offer may have suffered a blow -- or dodged a bullet -- when it lost its leading man Armie Hammer last month, but another project about the making of The Godfather is moving full speed ahead, as two-time Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss is set to join Jake Gyllenhaal and Oscar Isaac in a now-untitled film from director Barry Levinson.

Andrew Farotte wrote the original screenplay, which was voted to the Black List of Hollywood's best unproduced scripts. Then titled Francis and the Godfather, the script was later redeveloped by Levinson, who will also produce along with Kevin Turen, Jon Levin and Echo Lake Entertainment’s Mike Marcus, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding, as well as Jason Sosnoff of Baltimore Pictures.

Deadline broke the news that Moss will play Eleanor Coppola, the wife of Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola, who will be played by Isaac in the film. Gyllenhaal will co-star as iconic Paramount executive Robert Evans, and I'm certain Levinson will cast someone as Godfather producer Albert S. Ruddy, who would've been played by Hammer in The Offer.

Who knows, maybe the same actor will be cast as Ruddy in both projects, like the way Damon Herriman played Charles Manson in both Mindhunter and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Then again, Manson was a small role in both of those projects, whereas Ruddy is the lead in The Offer despite likely being a supporting character in Levinson's film.

What certainly isn't a mystery at this point is that the making of The Godfather was famously chaotic, as there were epic behind-the-scenes battles between Coppola and Paramount on everything from shooting locations to casting. The studio desperately needed a hit, but the 31-year-old Coppola had his own vision for the movie and didn't like to compromise.

Eleanor Coppola is, of course, the mother of filmmakers Sofia Coppola and Roman Coppola, as well as the grandmother of writer-director Gia Coppola. She's also a filmmaker in her own right, having directed the 1991 documentary Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker's Apocalypse and other documentaries about her family's films.

Best known for her acclaimed turns in The Handmaid's Tale and Mad Men, Moss is coming off box office hit The Invisible Man and the well-reviewed drama Shirley. She'll soon be seen in a pair of films from noted auteurs -- Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch, and Taika Waititi's Next Goal Wins, the latter of which features Hammer in a small role. It'll certainly be interesting to see what happens with that one.

Meanwhile, Moss will soon make her directorial debut with a Season 4 episode of The Handmaid's Tale, and she's also also developing two TV series as a producer and star -- Apple's metaphysical thriller The Shining Girls, and Hulu's true crime drama Candy, plus she's set to star in Blumhouse's psychological thriller Mrs. March. Moss is as busy as any actress in Hollywood, and you know what? It's well deserved, because she's truly fantastic. Marvel should keep her number on hand...

