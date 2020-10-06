Elisabeth Moss to Play Former Congresswoman Katie Hill in Blumhouse Biopic

Blumhouse has optioned the upcoming autobiography by former Congresswoman Katie Hill to adapt as a streaming feature, and Blumhouse favorite Elisabeth Moss has signed on to star as the controversial politician. As reported by Variety, Blumhouse TV scooped up the rights to Hill’s book She Will Rise: Becoming a Warrior in the Battle for True Equality, with Michael Seitzman (North Country) attached to write the screenplay..

Hill was an exciting rising star in politics until she was forced to resign after admitting to having an inappropriate relationship with a 22-year-old campaign staffer (the relationship was considered an ethics violation). While it’s true that Hill’s relationship was an exploitation of workplace power dynamics, she revealed the relationship after two conservative media outlets published explicit photographs of her that she alleges were released by her ex-husband. Essentially, she was the victim of revenge porn, and she resigned from Congress just 10 months into her first term. In her final speech before Congress, she admitted the relationship was a mistake but also addressed the double standard to which she was being held, pointing out that men in positions of power routinely weather credible accusations of sexual misconduct and violence without any consequences. While Hill’s involvement with a staffer was undeniably inappropriate, it was a consensual adult relationship.

Hill, who is serving as an executive producer on the project, said “I wrote She Will Rise to try to take back my story from those who have exploited and twisted it. I also wanted to shine a light on the stories of women whose resilience and bravery gave me strength when I needed it most, and hopefully to provide inspiration to others. Having this larger platform to tell this story, working with the talented team at Blumhouse and Michael, and the incredible Elisabeth Moss as the lead, is more than I ever could have imagined — I am so grateful for the opportunity and look forward to collaborating on this project.”

“I am so honored to have the opportunity to portray Katie and to help tell her story. Her strength and work to amplify women’s voices is incredibly inspiring to me and her experiences could not be more important for us to magnify right now,” Moss said in a statement. “As always, Jason [Blum] and the Blumhouse team are such incredible partners and [producer] Lindsey [McManus] and I are thrilled to make something powerful with them and Michael.”

Blumhouse has a number of irons in the fire right now, including Welcome to the Blumhouse, a batch of four horror movies coming to Hulu this month. Click here to check out the trailer.