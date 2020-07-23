Elisabeth Moss to Battle Time Traveling Serial Killer in Apple’s ‘Shining Girls’

The Invisible Man is the best narrative feature I’ve seen all year, so it’s no surprise that Elisabeth Moss is in demand all over town. Two days after signing a first-look deal with Hulu, the Emmy-winning actress has signed on to star in the Apple series Shining Girls.

The metaphysical thriller is based on the bestselling novel by Lauren Beukes, and according to Apple, Moss will star as a Chicago reporter who survived a brutal assault, only to find her reality shifting as she hunts down her attacker.

Apple is being rather cheeky here, as I’ve been writing about this project for nearly a decade, and can tell you that Moss will be battling a time-traveling serial killer here. I didn’t make it too deep into Beukes’ book, as my taste in fiction is rather low-brow, but the premise of The Shining Girls was absolutely fascinating and Moss strikes me as a great fit for one of the leads.

Shining Girls has been in development at Leonardo DiCaprio‘s Appian Way since 2013, and DiCaprio will executive produce with Jennifer Davidson, while Moss will executive produce under her newly-formed Love & Squalor Pictures banner along with Lindsey McManus. Silka Luisa (Strange Angel) will adapt the book in addition to serving as showrunner and executive producer. Beukes and Alan Page Arriaga will also serve as executive producers on the project, which hails from MRC Television.

Shining Girls joins a promising Apple slate that also includes the limited series The Shrink Next Door starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd; a series remake of The Mosquito Coast starring Justin Theroux; Stephen King‘s adaptation of his novel Lisey’s Story starring Julianne Moore; and the historical drama series Hedy Lamarr starring Gal Gadot. These shows and others will arrive on the heels of Apple dramas such as The Morning Show and Defending Jacob, both of which were excellent. For more on the Hedy Lamarr series, click here.