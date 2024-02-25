The Big Picture Elisabeth Moss delivers an exceptional performance in Shining Girls across a blend of genres.

The mind-bending thriller series keeps viewers on edge with twists and turns until the end.

Despite strong storytelling and positive reception, Shining Girls never received a second season.

With the recent debut of the new Apple TV+ show Constellation, the streamer continues to corner the market for smart science fiction programming. One of those shows that may have flown beneath the radar is 2022's Shining Girls, starring the immensely talented Elisabeth Moss. Based on the novel The Shining Girls by Lauren Beukes, and created for television by showrunner Silka Luisa, Moss leads a talented cast that includes Wagner Moura, Jamie Bell, Phillipa Soo, and Amy Brenneman.

It is a mind-bending tale that is kind of an assortment of genres, including elements of journalistic drama, science fiction, and fantasy spanning more than 100 years. Moss leads an eight-episode series divided into three specific acts that require something different from the dynamic actor. There are pieces from her past performances in The Handmaid's Tale, Top of the Lake, and Mad Men, among others. She has never been better than she is in Shining Girls and the show needed a second season, but for some reason. Apple TV+, which typically rewards well-written and smart shows with renewal, didn't give audiences a new batch of episodes.

There's a Depth of Vulnerability to Elisabeth Moss's First Act in 'Shining Girls'

Moss plays Kirby Mazrachi, a news archivist for The Chicago Sun-Times in the year 1992. Initially, the audience is led to believe that Kirby is a broken woman suffering from PTSD that results in constantly shifting reality. She was assaulted several years prior and had to be hospitalized for the resulting trauma and emotional instability. Since her release, she has lived in a constant state of inexplicable alternate states of consciousness that cause tremendous stress and fear. Moss plays Kirby in the first act as a mentally tortured young woman who is afraid of her own shadow. The nuance and depth that she brings to Kirby in various levels of bewilderment require a certain level of vulnerability from Moss, and she carries that with tremendous aplomb. There are elements of her recent performance in The Invisible Man at play in the first act, as she delivers a distilled sense of helplessness. But it doesn't take long for Moss to start to reclaim the independence her assailant took from her years earlier.

The Second Act of 'Shining Girls' Is Full of Twists and Turns

The second act is the meatiest and most important part of Kirby's character arc in Shining Girls. When she discovers a woman has been murdered by the same method in which she was attacked, she begins to look into the significance of the similarity. Kirby teams up with the boozy Sun-Times reporter, Dan Velasquez, played to the tee by Wagner Moura, and starts to piece together the strange clues that serial killer Harper Curtis (Bell) leaves behind. Some of the clues don't make chronological sense, and the pair become aware of what is responsible for the bizarre changes in Kirby's reality. Moss and Wagner make a perfect mess of a tag team investigative journalism team. Each is living on the outskirts of society and has been written off for various reasons — being mentally unstable in Kirby's case, while Dan is viewed as a washed-out alcoholic. Together, they have nothing to lose and the chemistry between the two resonates as a pair with everything to gain.

Eventually, after piecing together all the quantum physics-defying clues at the murder scenes of all Harper's victims, it is uncovered that the alternate realities that Kirby and Wagner both experience aren't mental, but Harper going back and resetting a temporal loop, so he can continue stalking new "Shining Girls" before sadistically killing them sometimes decades apart. Jamie Bell is mesmerizing as the twisted and detached miscreant who stumbles upon an old Victorian house that acts as a time machine that will deliver him to any time and date that he wills. When Kirby and Wagner start to put a wrinkle in his killing loop, they become the targets of Harper. It's a terrific twist on time travel as Beukes uses a Civil War-era home as a vehicle to alter the time and space continuum. There are unique aspects that Beukes can tie into her time-traveling tale, such as certain items like coffee mugs and other inanimate objects changing in real-time as the loop is tampered with. There is a strong resemblance between Moss as Kirby and her astounding turn as the intrepid and talented copywriter Peggy Olson in Mad Men.

Elisabeth Moss Unleashes Everything We Love About Her by the End of 'Shining Girls'

Once Kirby starts to become the hunter instead of the hunted in the final act of Shining Girls, we get to see everything that we love about Elisabeth Moss as an actor. That hyper-focused steely resolve that she portrays as if it were effortless. She is a master of quiet intensity and unspoken tension. You've seen it as June Osborne in The Handmaid's Tale, and she doubles down on the drama in Shining Girls. Once she begins to put all the broken pieces together, her confidence level rises to the point that Kirby is ready to use Harper's time loop against him.Harper is depraved and nowhere near as intuitive or smart as Kirby, and once she's onto his game, it's a mismatch.

The final sequence in the film has a supremely confident Kirby not only getting revenge for her own traumatic assault, but becoming the avenger of all the fallen "Shining Girls" spread out over close to 100 years in the past and future. It's such a satisfying ending to see Harper Curtis get his comeuppance at the hands of the one victim he deemed too weak to fight back. A woman who was thought to be emotionally damaged rising to dispatch a truly evil man makes for a great story.

Why Wasn't There a Second Season of 'Shining Girls'?

Even though Shining Girls was met with positive critical reviews and a warm audience response, there was never any intention of it coming back for a second season. Apple TV+ is taking advantage of the sci-fi space, and there was some hope that despite Beukes' decisive conclusion in the finale, there might be an extension of the source material. In Hollywood, there is always merit in "exiting on a high" and "leaving them wanting more" and we've seen shows that strayed away from the book and lost their way. While fans were bummed that it ended, it's better than tarnishing its image with no canon to follow.

Shining Girls is available to stream on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

