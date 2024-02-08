The Big Picture Elisabeth Moss shines as a clever MI6 agent in Steven Knight's thrilling series The Veil - a must-watch for her fans.

The limited series follows two women with a fraught relationship, caught in a deadly game of truth and lies across three cities.

With a grounded and complex storyline, The Veil promises suspense, unreliable narrators, and the human side of agents tasked with protecting the world.

Elisabeth Moss is a shapeshifter and her award-winning performances in Mad Men, Top of the Lake, The Handmaid’s Tale, and more fan-favorite titles are a testament to it. Now her next series will see her playing a cunning MI6 agent, Imogen Salter in Steven Knight’s The Veil. The series was first announced in 2022 and ever since has had her fans’ attention now we have the first look at the series and it is very thrilling. Vanity Fair unveiled a series of images that showcases her as the clever MI6 agent, Imogen. Another image gives us a look at Yumna Marwan’s character Adilah El Idrissi who seems quite distressed. Another image shows them together in a picturesque landscape with snow-clad mountains. While the images do not give away much, the urban setting, thrilling tone, and the characters' sly nature are on full display.

What to Expect From ‘The Veil?’

Knight serves as writer and producer on the limited series and has crafted a story that takes you on a journey with unreliable narrators. The Veil follows the fraught relationship between two women Imogen and Adilah, who are caught up in a deadly game of truth and lies as they go from Istanbul to Paris and London. One of the two women is holding a secret while the other will fight to reveal the truth before thousands of people lose their lives.

The series opens with Moss’s Imogen posing as a “British NGO worker at a refugee camp” on the border of Syria and Turkey where she first meets Adilah. Given their circumstances the two have their conflicts and alligences, “I took the cue of talking to people in the French intelligence services about what’s actually going on, and finding snippets of real stories about real people,” Knight reveals in the accompanying interview. He further elaborates, “Here is this person who had a completely different destiny ahead of them. You learn stuff about people that have gotten involved in this world, on both sides, and it blows your mind.”



For sure, The Veil will present a very grounded story about two women who are on a journey together but can’t completely trust each other. Moss and Marwan are further supported in cast by Dali Benssalah (No Time to Die) as Imogen’s love interest—Malik, and Josh Charles as Max as another agent. And together they will play some very complex characters “I love the idea of people who are tasked with really important things, like protecting the world, who are actual human beings, flawed and silly and fallible,” he says.

The Veil will drop on Hulu sometime this year. Meanwhile you can check out the new images below and stay tuned to Collider for future updates.