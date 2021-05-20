Netflix's Elite has released a trailer for Season 4, showing us the new students at Las Encinas. Netflix will also be releasing four shorts before the new season arrives, in an event the streaming platform has baptized “Elite Week”.

Coming both from royalty and from scholarships, the new additions - played by Manu Rios, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, and Pol Granch - promise to shake up the school’s status quo. Of course, they will also likely add a lot more sex to the group dynamic as well. In less than two minutes, Elite’s Season 4 trailer manages to show three different sexual encounters and four different make-out sessions.

Image via Netflix

RELATED:‌ ‘Elite’ Season 4 Gets First Trailer and Release Date

Showcasing the class conflict between rich students and those who get a scholarship, Elite became a success for the way it also deals with a variety of issues. There’s something for everyone on Elite, which has already received an order for a fifth season, expected to come in 2022.

Itzan Escamilla (Samuel), Miguel Bernardeau (Guzmán), Arón Piper (Ander), Omar Ayuso (Omar), Claudia Salas (Rebeca), and Georgina Amorós (Cayetana) return as series regulars on Season 4. Unfortunately, we won't be seeing Mina El Hammani (Nadia), Danna Paola Lucrecia (Lu), Ester Expósito (Carla), Álvaro Rico (Polo), and Jorge López (Valerio), who departed from the series after Season 3.

“Elite Week” starts June 14, with a new Elite short released on Netflix every day until Season 4 premieres on June 18. Check out the new trailer and poster for Elite Season Four below.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ Lucy Lawless on How 'Xena' Turned Her Into a Queer Rights Icon — And Why She Was Happy to Embrace It

Share Share Tweet Email

First 'CSI: Vegas' Trailer Teases the Return of Gil and Sara Evidence doesn’t lie: This is going to be great!

Read Next